Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Stars-Capitals, Flames-Canadiens, Blues-Blackhawks)
The Flyers came through for us on Tuesday night, but the Islanders blew out the Devils and the Kraken got a rare win on a back-to-back over the Bruins.
There are five games in the NHL as we look to bounce back on Wednesday night.
I’m looking at a trio of favorites to take care of business tonight.
Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Jan. 7.
NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 7
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Washington Capitals (-135) vs. Dallas Stars
- Montreal Canadiens (-148) vs. Calgary Flames
- St. Louis Blues (-125) at Chicago Blackhawks
Washington Capitals (-135) vs. Dallas Stars
The Stars are reeling right now. They’ve lost six games in a row, including a 6-3 loss in Carolina last night. Dallas is now on no days rest as it heads to Washington to take on the Capitals.
The Caps have had their struggles as well recently, but they bounced back on Monday night with a big 7-4 win over the Ducks. Washington is now 13-7-3 at home this season, and is looking for its first back-to-back wins in over a month.
I’ll back the Capitals to keep Dallas down in the dumps on Wednesday night in Washington.
Montreal Canadiens (-148) vs. Calgary Flames
The Canadiens return home from a long road trip to host the Flames. Montreal held its own on that trip, going 4-1-2, concluding with a 4-3 overtime win in Dallas over the weekend.
Meanwhile, the Flames are now out on the road, where they’ve had struggles this season. Calgary is a strong 12-7-2 at home, but just 6-13-2 on the road.
The Habs have had a few days off to reset for tonight’s matchup, and they should take advantage of a Flames team that struggles on the road.
St. Louis Blues (-125) at Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks may have won their last three games, but two came in overtime, and I’m still not reading much into it. Chicago is still without Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar, and the Blues won’t take the Blackhawks lightly.
St. Louis has also won its last two games, including a 2-0 shutout win over the Canadiens on no days rest. The Blues had a nice little three-day break before this road trip starting in Chicago.
The Blues may not be a great team, but the Blackhawks are even worse.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly.