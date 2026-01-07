Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Ivan Demidov, Sean Durzi, Macklin Celebrini)
After a profitable Tuesday night thanks to Trevor Zegras and Mikko Rantanen, we have five games in the NHL to choose from for our player props on Wednesday night.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting Ivan Demidov, Sean Durzi, and Macklin Celebrini.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Jan. 7.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 7
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Ivan Demidov OVER 0.5 Assists (+100) vs. Flames
- Sean Durzi OVER 0.5 Assists (+170) vs. Senators
- Macklin Celebrini Anytime Goalscorer (+165) at Kings
Ivan Demidov OVER 0.5 Assists (+100) vs. Flames
The Canadiens are one of my NHL best bets tonight at home against the Flames, and rookie winger Ivan Demidov should help the Habs get on the board.
The Russian has had his ups and downs throughout his rookie year so far, but he’s on a hot streak as of late. Demidov has an assist in six of his last seven games, and 12 of his last 17 dating back to December 3.
I was a bit surprised to see this at even money, so I’ll take it all day long against a Flames team that struggles on the road.
Sean Durzi OVER 0.5 Assists (+170) vs. Senators
Sean Durzi continued his point streak Monday night at Madison Square Garden, but it was with a goal rather than the assist that we needed. His price to get an assist is now a bit lower as the Mammoth return home, but it’s still a bit too long.
Durzi had an assist in three straight games and seven of eight since only scoring a goal in New York. He plays on the top pair and second power-play unit for Utah, giving him plenty of opportunities to find the scoresheet in his over 20 minutes of ice time per night.
Macklin Celebrini Anytime Goalscorer (+165) at Kings
Macklin Celebrini has single handedly transformed the Sharks into a team to watch. He’s somehow in the Hart Trophy race thanks to a whopping 64 points (23 goals) through 42 games this season.
The young phenom scored last game against the Blue Jackets and now has goals in five of his last six contests. He’s also scored in seven of his last 10 and eight of his last 13 games dating back to December 7.
Celebrini has yet to score against the Kings this season, but he did have an assist in the first two meetings. He did score at home against Los Angeles last season, though, and this price is too long for how well he’s playing this year.
