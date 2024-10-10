2024-25 Upper Deck Series 1 Hockey: 3 Things You Need to Know
Upper Deck Series 1 Hockey isn't the season's first set (MVP and Tim Hortons are both on shelves), but it is the one most collectors will be looking to rip come Oct. 16.
With each hobby version featuring12 cards per pack and 12 packs in each box, collectors "will have ample opportunity to chase the iconic Young Guns set," according to Upper Deck.
In addition to Young Guns featuring the season's top rookies, the set also includes a variety of inserts and autographs.
Here's are three things to watch for in this year's Series 1 packs:
Young Guns
Yes, this is the product's biggest draw. Falling six per box on average, Series 1 features some exciting rookies such as Cutter Gauthier, Logan Stankoven, Lane Hutson, Matt Rempe and Josh Doan.
These rookie cards are, according to Upper Deck, the "crown jewel for many collectors" -- making the set a must-have for anyone looking to prospect on future stars.
In addition to base Young Guns, there are multiple parallels. They include:
Silver Outburst -- 1:60 packs
Clear Cut -- 1:144 packs
Deluxe -- #/250
Exclusives -- #/100
Red Outburst -- #/25
High Gloss -- #/10
Gold Outburst -- 1/1
Inserts
Like all UD hockey releases, Series 1 is loaded with inserts. While collectors continue to shy away from base cards (there are 200 of them in Series 1) and building sets (although many still do!), Upper Deck offers up a variety of different cards to keep collectors intrigued.
Among the most popular of these inserts are UD Canvas cards. Featuring a different stock and a smaller checklist, the cards remain popular.
Inserts also include something called Young Guns Renewed. Falling 1-in-4 packs, these cards take some of the top Young Guns from the past and give the backgrounds a colorful twist.
Dazzlers and UD Portraits also return in Series 1.
Chasing Bedard
Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard may no longer be a rookie (his Young Guns card can be found in last year's Series 2 packs), but Upper Deck continues to showcase the budding star.
Bedard is card #42 in the base set, while he also makes appearances in several Series 1 inserts and parallels. You can check out the entire checklist here.
These Bedard cards could be a great alternative (and a more affordable one) compared to the many rookie cards that appeared in last year's products that went for high prices.
Series 1 is also available in tins and blasters starting Oct. 23.