USWNT Triple Espresso Triple Autograph for $7500?!?
Panini America announced that they are releasing a slew of different cards featuring the trio of the USWNT's "Triple Espresso"; Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, and Mallory Swanson. A self-dubbed nickname of the trio took place during the incredible run the USWNT made this summer, in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where they took home gold. The trio's energy on the frontline, captured the attention of all that watched, making for quite the impact in all of their young careers.
Panini Instant is making the most of this opportunity in a scheduled drop, set for Tuesday, December 3rd, at 3pm est. This drop features six cards in total; four base cards, and two tri-autographed cards. The base cards offer four different options, with /25 being the highest print-run available. The options are set at: /25 ($74.99), /10 ($224.99), /5 ($499.99), and 1/1 ($1299.99).
Then, for the Triple Espresso Triple Autographs. There are two different versions being printed in this release, an /10 and a 1/1. The /10 autographed card is set for $1,999.99. The second-ever 1/1 triple auto produced of this pairing is set for $7499.99. All of the cards from this drop will remain available until sold out, meaning until someone purchases the 1/1, it will remain available on their site for that price.