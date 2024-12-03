Collectibles On SI

USWNT Triple Espresso Triple Autograph for $7500?!?

Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson, and Sophia Smith, coined "Triple Espresso" after their performance in the 2024 Paris Oympics that had the USWNT win gold, have a triple autographed card; and it's $7500.

Nov 16, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman (2) reacts in the first half against NJ/NY Gotham FC in a 2024 NWSL Playoffs semifinal match at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Panini America announced that they are releasing a slew of different cards featuring the trio of the USWNT's "Triple Espresso"; Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, and Mallory Swanson. A self-dubbed nickname of the trio took place during the incredible run the USWNT made this summer, in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where they took home gold. The trio's energy on the frontline, captured the attention of all that watched, making for quite the impact in all of their young careers.

Panini Instant is making the most of this opportunity in a scheduled drop, set for Tuesday, December 3rd, at 3pm est. This drop features six cards in total; four base cards, and two tri-autographed cards. The base cards offer four different options, with /25 being the highest print-run available. The options are set at: /25 ($74.99),  /10 ($224.99), /5 ($499.99), and 1/1 ($1299.99).

USWNT Triple card of Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, and Mallory Swanson
Panini Instant Triple Espresso Card Limited /25 available for $74.99 / Photo via Panini America

Then, for the Triple Espresso Triple Autographs. There are two different versions being printed in this release, an /10 and a 1/1. The /10 autographed card is set for $1,999.99. The second-ever 1/1 triple auto produced of this pairing is set for $7499.99. All of the cards from this drop will remain available until sold out, meaning until someone purchases the 1/1, it will remain available on their site for that price.

Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, and Mallory Swanson Triple 1/1 Auto
Panini Instant 1/1 Triple Espresso Triple Autographed card of Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, and Mallory Swanson / Photo via Panini America
