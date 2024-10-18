When Paw Patrol Meets Pinstripes: The Rise of Aaron Judge's Animated Chase Cards
On August 26th, 2024, when Nickelodeon first aired its Rubble & Crew episode entitled “The Crew Builds a Ballpark” featuring MLB Superstar Aaron Judge, no one in the collecting universe would have ever predicted that such an episode would accomplish two remarkable feats.
The first of these impressive achievements is the fact that the episode would yield two of the hottest chase cards to come out of the 2024 Topps Update set. These cards feature an animated version of Aaron Judge alongside Rubble and his resilient crew of puppy pals and are numbered PP-1 and PP-2, respectively. Both cards are considered super short print (SSP) cards, which has only heightened their desirability among collectors. SSP cards, known for their limited print runs, have always been among the most sought-after pieces in modern sports card collecting, and having a crossover between MLB and a beloved children’s series has introduced an exciting, unique element to the hobby.
As a result, these cards are quickly becoming some of the most talked-about items within the 2024 set.
The second achievement is how this collaboration has opened the door to a new generation of sports card collectors. Many young fans, such as my five-year-old son, Lincoln, who have grown up watching shows like Paw Patrol and its spin-off Rubble & Crew now find themselves drawn into the world of sports collecting through this episode. It provides an exciting entry point into a hobby that may have seemed complex or daunting before. What’s more, this crossover with Aaron Judge— arguably one of the most popular figures in baseball today —gives these young collectors a connection between their love for cartoons and an interest in sports.
In a world where hobbies such as sports cards are constantly evolving, this collaboration between Nickelodeon and Topps could signify a growing trend of sports and pop culture partnerships that engage younger audiences, paving the way for a surge of fresh, enthusiastic collectors into the market.