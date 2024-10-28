World Series Games Receive Topps' Relic and Autograph Cards from L.A. Dodgers
With a 2-0 World Series lead over the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers fans and collectors were given a lot to celebrate in a 48 hour period.
After the Dodgers sealed a Game 1 win with a tenth inning Grand Slam from Freddie Freeman, Topps announced on social media that they had acquired a game-used base to be placed as an insert relic in a one-of-one autograph/relic in Topps Now. The product chase was available as a randomly inserted redemption to collectors that purchased the base card starting at $11.99, and also featured base color parallels numbered up to 49, autograph-relic cards numbered no higher than ten, and rainbow foil photo variation shortprints. As with all Topps Now cards, the print-to-run orders were open for a limited time starting on Saturday, October 26th and closing on October 27th.
In addition to the Freeman base card, Topps Now also offered foil numbered parallel relic cards for purchase at $349.99. With the steeper price point, collectors were able to guarantee a relic card of the Grand Slam moment numbered no higher than 125 as long as they were able to purchase before the 314 slots sold out.
Also available from Game 1, a base card featuring Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani was for sale with randomly inserted parallels numbered up to 49 starting at $8.99. A dual base auto redemption of Freddie Freeman and former Dodger Kirk Gibson was also announced for random insertion to commemorate the 36-year gap between the players' Game 1 homers.
For Game 2, Topps Now released a base card featuring rookie Dodger pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Sunday, available for purchase until Monday, October 28th. To commemorate Yamamoto's World Series debut performance, randomly inserted redemptions for baseball relic cards numbered no higher than ten will be possible hits, as well as numbered color parallels no higher than 49. Topps' social media announcement of the product also featured an image of the one-of-one MLB Debut patch autograph-relic card for Yamamoto's first game in the MLB in March earlier this year.
A base card of Dodgers player Teoscar Hernández to celebrate his two-run home-run hit was also made available on Sunday starting at $8.99 with randomly inserted parallels no higher than 49 as possible hits. A base card featuring, once again, Freddie Freeman to commemorate his second-consecutive and fourth career World Series home run was made available as well until Monday.
The teams head to the Yankees home field in the Bronx for Game 3 on Monday at 8:08 PM EDT.