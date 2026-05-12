So far, 2026 has been an incredible year for record-breaking basketball card sales.

We aren’t even a full five months in, yet we’ve seen record sales for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan cards, plus the basketball card category is up 51% compared to this time last year. And now you can add one more record sale to the mix.

On Saturday, May 9, a one-of-one PSA 8 2015 Panini Immaculate Collection Nikola Jokic Logoman RPA sold for $1.012M, setting a new record for a Jokic card and more than tripling the prior record for a solo card featuring the Nuggets' star.

A one-of-one PSA 8 2015 Panini Immaculate Collection Nikola Jokic autograph logoman rookie card | Card Ladder

Before the record-breaking logoman sale, the next-highest sale was a BGS 9.5 2015-16 Gold Prizm rookie card (/10), which sold for just shy of $320K on March 14, 2026.

A BGS 9.5 2015-16 Panini Prizm Gold #335 Nikola Jokic Rookie Card (/10) | card ladder

Humble Players are Undervalued

For years, Jokic has been doing the rarest thing in sports: dominating without gloating about it. In fact, most of the time, he recoils from any mention of his personal success and prefers to give credit to his teammates. Or talk about his horses. It's refreshing, but he's arguably too humble.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) warms up before the game | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

He has casually accumulated three MVPs, a Finals MVP, a championship, multiple historic playoff runs, and advanced stats that read like that insane, skilled-in-every-category player you might have created in a video game.

He’s probably the best passing big man ever, a constant three-point threat (he shot 41.7% from deep last year), and a guy who elevates everyone around him. At some point, the market had to catch up to reality. A million-dollar card sale feels long overdue.

However, humble players rarely get the hobby attention they deserve. Just look at Spurs legend Tim Duncan, whose highest-selling solo card is a BGS 8 emerald Precious Metal Gem that sold for a meager $228K last August. Duncan feels wildly undervalued, and part of this is likely due to his all-steak, no sizzle style of play.

A BGS 8.0 1997-98 Skybox Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Emerald Tim Duncan that sold for $228K | Card Ladder

Started From the Bottom

Don’t forget, Jokic wasn’t even a first-round draft pick. He was selected 41st overall back in 2014, which means nearly every team in the NBA had a chance to get him, including the Bucks, who had a chance to grab him three times in the 2014 draft.

2014 NBA Draft (Jokic falls to 2nd round) | nbcsports.co

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Andrew Wiggins first overall in 2014, followed by the Bucks, who took Jabari Parker with the second pick. Round out the top three, the 76ers grabbed Joel Embiid with the No. 3 pick. The highest-selling Wiggins card was also a one-of-one autographed logoman rookie (below) that sold for $18K back in 2023.

A one-of-one PSA 8 2014-15 Panini Immaculate Collection Rookie Patch Autograph Logoman Andrew Wiggins rookie card | Card Ladder

First Million Dollar Card Sale in May

This one-of-one Jokic rookie logoman card is the first million-dollar card sale this month, but it won’t be the last. In a few days, a Pikachu card will close out well above the $1M mark, possibly even $2 million.

The market finally looks to be catching up with the greatness that is Jokic. Before 2026, he had only had a single card sell in six-figure territory. So far in 2026, he has four solo cards sell north of $100K, including his record-setting logoman.

Nikola Jokic (15) shoots the ball over Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The hobby spent years underrating Jokic for the same reasons the NBA once did. That finally seems to be changing, and this $1M sale may end up looking more like a beginning than a peak.