The First Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Card Sold for Over $500K!
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This year, we've started to see a strong and growing demand for Oklahoma City Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. But if you do some basic comps analysis and look at what cards featuring other players of his ilk with fewer accolades are going for, it looks like SGA is still undervalued.
SGA Sets a New All-Time Card Record
On Sunday, March 15, 2026, Goldin Auctions sold a one-of-one PSA Authentic 2019 Panini Flawless SGA Logoman Autograph card for $577.3K. The sale comes on the heels of a green Kaboom that held the record for only a few weeks. Prior to 2026, the highest selling SGA card was a one-of-one Panini National Treasures autograph logoman rookie card that sold for $228K back in 2023.
According to Card Ladder, cards featuring the Thunder's star guard are up over 250% since the start of 2024. And rightfully so, as SGA not only helped the Thunder win their first championship last year but he also just set the record for most consecutive 20+ point games in NBA history.
Other Top SGA Sales
Given SGA's resume, his record-breaking 20+ points per game streak, and the state of the hobby in 2026, it seems unfathomable that he only has a single card over $500K. But that's the state of the current market for last year's MVP.
Rounding out his top three sales are the following:
#2 - 1/1 PSA 10 Panini Revolution Green Kaboom
The second highest selling SGA card is the above one-of-one PSA 10 2024 green Kaboom, which sold for $432K in January 2026. With the sale, SGA's Kaboom now holds the third spot among the highest-selling Kaboom cards of all time, behind only Victor Wembanyama and Tom Brady.
#3 - 1/1 SGC 9 Panini National Treasures Logoman Autograph Rookie
Rounding out the top three Gilgeous-Alexander card sales is his only rookie card on this list, the above one-of-one SGC 9 2018-19 Panini National Treasures autographed logoman. This card held the record as the highest-selling SGA card for nearly three years, after selling for $228K on March 17, 2023. The card captures SGA from his rookie season on the LA Clippers, where he only played one year before being traded to the Thunder.
What’s Holding SGA Back in the High-End Card Market
Despite the two recent six-figure sales in 2026, it still looks like the 2025 MVP is undervalued relative to some of his elite peers, like Luka Doncic or Victor Wembanyama. As you can see from the table below, both Luka and Wemby outshine SGA when it comes to high-end hobby sales, but SGA has a few things those guys are missing, including a ring and an MVP award.
The hype and speculation around Luka a few years ago, when the hobby was in a Covid-induced frenzy, is understandable and excusable, but that $4.7M sale happened in September 2025. The above comps analysis simplifies a lot, but when all is said and done, Championships are really the be-all, end-all when it comes to valuations.
Maybe it's just a matter of time for collectors to fully see SGA's value. The two recent monster sales indicate that this reality is starting to set in for deep-pocketed collectors.
If another title run is on the horizon, SGA’s top cards may not stay soon reach the million-dollar sales mark. Although there's a strong case to be made that his elite cards already belong there.
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Conor is a life long sports card enthusiast who started collecting in the early ’90s, inspired by hometown heroes like Larry Bird, Paul Pierce, Tom Brady, and David Ortiz. Like many ’90s hoops fans, he also started building (and continues to build) a modest Michael Jordan collection.