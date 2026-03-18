The First Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Card Sold for Over $500K!

This year, we've started to see a strong and growing demand for Oklahoma City Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. But if you do some basic comps analysis and look at what cards featuring other players of his ilk with fewer accolades are going for, it looks like SGA is still undervalued.

SGA Sets a New All-Time Card Record

A PSA Authentic 2019 Panini Flawless Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Logoman Autograph (1/1) | Card Ladder

On Sunday, March 15, 2026, Goldin Auctions sold a one-of-one PSA Authentic 2019 Panini Flawless SGA Logoman Autograph card for $577.3K. The sale comes on the heels of a green Kaboom that held the record for only a few weeks. Prior to 2026, the highest selling SGA card was a one-of-one Panini National Treasures autograph logoman rookie card that sold for $228K back in 2023.

According to Card Ladder, cards featuring the Thunder's star guard are up over 250% since the start of 2024. And rightfully so, as SGA not only helped the Thunder win their first championship last year but he also just set the record for most consecutive 20+ point games in NBA history.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's card market has grown 265% since January 1, 2024 | Card Ladder

Other Top SGA Sales

Given SGA's resume, his record-breaking 20+ points per game streak, and the state of the hobby in 2026, it seems unfathomable that he only has a single card over $500K. But that's the state of the current market for last year's MVP.

Rounding out his top three sales are the following:

#2 - 1/1 PSA 10 Panini Revolution Green Kaboom

A PSA 10 2024 Panini Revolution Green Kaboom! Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (1/1) | Card Ladder

The second highest selling SGA card is the above one-of-one PSA 10 2024 green Kaboom, which sold for $432K in January 2026. With the sale, SGA's Kaboom now holds the third spot among the highest-selling Kaboom cards of all time, behind only Victor Wembanyama and Tom Brady.

#3 - 1/1 SGC 9 Panini National Treasures Logoman Autograph Rookie

A SGC 9 2018-19 Panini National Treasures SGA Rookie Patch Autographed Logoman (1/1) | Card Ladder

Rounding out the top three Gilgeous-Alexander card sales is his only rookie card on this list, the above one-of-one SGC 9 2018-19 Panini National Treasures autographed logoman. This card held the record as the highest-selling SGA card for nearly three years, after selling for $228K on March 17, 2023. The card captures SGA from his rookie season on the LA Clippers, where he only played one year before being traded to the Thunder.

What’s Holding SGA Back in the High-End Card Market

Despite the two recent six-figure sales in 2026, it still looks like the 2025 MVP is undervalued relative to some of his elite peers, like Luka Doncic or Victor Wembanyama. As you can see from the table below, both Luka and Wemby outshine SGA when it comes to high-end hobby sales, but SGA has a few things those guys are missing, including a ring and an MVP award.

Comparing accolades among five current elite NBA players and their highest selling cards | Conor B. McGrath

The hype and speculation around Luka a few years ago, when the hobby was in a Covid-induced frenzy, is understandable and excusable, but that $4.7M sale happened in September 2025. The above comps analysis simplifies a lot, but when all is said and done, Championships are really the be-all, end-all when it comes to valuations.

Maybe it's just a matter of time for collectors to fully see SGA's value. The two recent monster sales indicate that this reality is starting to set in for deep-pocketed collectors.

Mar 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) talks to the tv media after the end of a game against the Boston Celtics at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

If another title run is on the horizon, SGA’s top cards may not stay soon reach the million-dollar sales mark. Although there's a strong case to be made that his elite cards already belong there.