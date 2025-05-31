Celebrating TV’s Most Iconic School Days through Cards
School’s out for summer—but thanks to the trading card hobby, you can relive the best (and most dramatic) moments of TV high schools year-round. From the neon-hued halls of Saved by the Bell to the real-life grit of Degrassi High, these TV classics didn’t just shape a generation—they spawned collectibles that keep the memories alive.
Here’s a look at some of the most iconic school-centric TV shows—and the stars that made them unforgettable.
Saved by the Bell (1989–1993)
Set at Bayside High, this Saturday morning favorite followed the hijinks of Zack (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), Kelly (Tiffani Thiessen), Slater (Mario Lopez), Screech (Dustin Diamond), Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley), and the rest of the gang. With its mix of humor, teen romance, and unforgettable one-liners, Saved by the Bell became a cultural phenomenon—and a sleepover staple.
What to Collect: Many of the cast went on to have successful entertainment careers beyond the show, keeping them in the public eye. In 1992, Pacific produced a 110-card Saved By the Bell set, which sells for around $125. Most of the actors also have Leaf Pop Century cards and autos, including a 2020 dual auto of Gosselaar and Berkley, available for around $130.
Beverly Hills, 90210 (1990–2000)
Aaron Spelling’s teen soap followed twins Brandon (Jason Priestley) and Brenda (Shannen Doherty) Walsh navigating the drama and privilege of West Beverly Hills High. With its mix of love triangles, social issues, and hairdos, it redefined the genre—and launched a decade-long obsession with zip codes and sideburns. It also gave birth to multiple spinoffs (Melrose Place, 90210). It turned Dylan (Luke Perry) into a poster icon for the brooding bad boy, with Kelly (Jennie Garth), Steve (Ian Ziering), and Donna (Tori Spelling) rounding out the unforgettable ensemble.
What to Collect: While many of the stars have autographs in Leaf Pop Century and the late Shannon Doherty has Inkworks cards from Charmed, in 1991, Topps created a 90210 set, featuring 88 cards and 11 stickers of your favorite Peach Pit crew. You can pick up 15 packs or a full set for around $20-$25.
Boy Meets World (1993–2000)
Cory Matthews’ (actor Ben Savage, brother of The Wonder Years star Fred) coming-of-age journey—from middle school to college—made Boy Meets World a ‘90s classic. With the wise teacher Mr. Feeny and his romance with Topanga, the show blended humor and life lessons. The show’s unique mix of sitcom charm and emotional depth earned it a loyal following—and even a spinoff decades later, Girl Meets World, introducing a new generation to Cory’s legacy.
What to Collect: Topanga was played by Danielle Fishel, the actress who launched 1,000 boyhood crushes. An avid sports fan and sneaker collector, Fishel has cards in both the 2024 Topps Allen & Ginter set and a 2023 Topps Now card featuring her throwing out the first pitch at a Phillies game. Both are available in signed and non-signed versions—the signed and “Topanga” inscribed version of her 2023 Topps Now card is listed for $489.
Degrassi High (1987–1991)
Canada’s raw, groundbreaking teen drama tackled issues like pregnancy, suicide, and bullying. The realism, grit, and no-gloss approach gave it a cult following—one that’s still going strong with modern reboots like Degrassi: The Next Generation. The show’s honesty about teenage struggles set it apart, making it a go-to for serious coming-of-age storytelling.
What to Collect: One star of Degrassi: The Next Generation was Aubrey Graham, who left the show in 2008 to focus on his music career—now known by legions of fans by his middle name— Drake. Drake made his “rookie” debut in Panini’s 2011 Justin Bieber set, appearing alongside Bieber. A BGS 9.5 sticker is currently listed for $150; raw versions of the card can be purchased for $25-$50.
Freaks and Geeks (1999)
Though short-lived, this cult classic perfectly captured the awkwardness and angst of high school. Set in 1980, it follows Lindsay Weir (Linda Cardellini) as she navigates her transition from mathlete to burnout, with unforgettable performances by a then-unknown ensemble cast that includes future superstars. The show’s blend of humor, heartbreak, and killer soundtrack makes it one of the most beloved “one-season wonders” of all time.
What to Collect: One of the members of the cast was Seth Rogen, who went on to have—and continues to have— a successful career in Hollywood films and TV shows. In 2011 Rogen starred in the film Green Hornet, and Rittenhouse produced two series of cards for the movie. You can pick up a relic costume card of Rogen as Britt Reid for around $20.