Game Show Icons: Collectible Cards of TV’s Most Memorable Hosts
“Survey says” that game show hosts have become iconic figures in American pop culture—and their trading cards have gained traction among collectors. Here’s a look at some of the most memorable hosts to add to your pop culture collection.
Bob Barker: "Come On Down!"
For 35 years, Bob Barker brought charisma and charm to 'The Price Is Right,' making him a daytime TV legend until his retirement in 2007. Barker, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 99, also became a cultural icon for his guest spot in ‘Happy Gilmore’ and for his memorable sign-off: 'Help control the pet population — have your pets spayed or neutered.'
What to Collect: Bob Barker was featured on the 1991 Starline Hollywood set, which can be picked up signed/graded for about $50.
Scott Rogowsky: HQ Trivia’s “Host Malone”
Known for his comedic delivery and quirky nicknames like “Quiz Daddy” and “Trap Trebek,” Scott Rogowsky quickly became a cult figure, with his time at HQ Trivia chronicled in the documentary Glitch: The Rise & Fall of HQ Trivia.’ After HQ Trivia, Rogowsky continued his stand-up company, worked with Fanatics, and sold collectible t-shirts—always staying in the public eye on social media.
What to Collect: Rogowsky had tons of cards in the 2018 Topps Allen & Ginter release, with autos ranging from $35-$75. He also has a 2022 dual auto with G.A.S. Trading Cards founder Greg Mishka, parodying the 1990 Hoops Mark Jackson card that featured the Menendez brothers courtside, which runs about $100.
Michael Strahan: From End Zone to Prime Time
From NFL star to TV host, Strahan has crossed over from the gridiron to the game show set. Before becoming a household name as a host on Good Morning America and The $100,000 Pyramid, Strahan was a football star for the New York Giants.
What to Collect: Unlike the other hosts, Strahan has lots of sports cards for fans to collect. For folks with a bigger budget, expect to spend $500+ for his 2021 Panini Absolute Football KABOOM!
Bob Eubanks: Making Newlyweds Nervous
For over 30 years, Bob Eubanks brought humor and outrageous questions to 'The Newlywed Game,' making it a daytime TV staple. He also kept audiences guessing as the host of 'Card Sharks,' where the stakes were high and the cards were unpredictable.
What to Collect: The 87-year-old Eubanks's signed cards are in 2008 Donruss Americana, which will cost about $65.
Chuck Woolery: Making Love Connections
As the original host of Wheel of Fortune, Woolery helped launch one of the most successful game shows in TV history. But he later gained household fame as the host of Love Connection, earning a place as a dating game show icon. Chuck Woolery's most famous catchphrase was "We'll be back in two and two,” which he used on Love Connection and other game shows to signal a commercial break.
What to Collect: Woolery, who passed away in 2024, has multiple cards for collectors to chase. He has autographed cards in 2008 Donruss Americana and 2011 Topps Allen & Ginter, which will set you back about $75.