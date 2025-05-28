U.S. Soccer Signs Exclusive Deal To Auction Game-Worn Jerseys
MatchWornShirt announced an exclusive partnership on Wednesday with U.S. Soccer naming the memorabilia company their official game-worn auction platform.
The partnership marks MatchWornShirt’s official U.S. launch and will allow collectors a chance at unlocking real-time access to signed, game-worn jerseys from the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams.
“The energy around sports memorabilia in the U.S. has never been higher – and soccer in America is entering a golden era,” said Lilian Bours, chief marketing officer of MatchWornShirt. “We’re thrilled to give American soccer fans unprecedented access to their National Teams, deepening the emotional connection to their favorite players and celebrating the game’s most iconic moments. We turn matchdays into memories – in wearable and collectible form.”
The first jersey auction with U.S. Soccer goes live on May 31, featuring match-worn, signed jerseys from the USWNT’s back-to-back games against Brazil played last month. Starring this Saturday, a new auction will go live from kickoff, when the USWNT plays China.
This summer, MatchWornShirt will roll out additional auctions featuring USMNT players throughout the Gold Cup.
As a result, collectors will have the chance of bidding on the match-worn jerseys (that will later be autographed) of such U.S. stars as Matt Turner, Tyler Adams, Trinity Rodman and Catarina Macario.
U.S. Soccer’s agreement with the online marketplace comes a year before the United States co-hosts, along with Mexico and Canada, the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
MatchWornShirt currently has agreements with 300 teams in 35 countries, including Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. It allows fans to bid in real time as the action unfolds on the field.
“What started as one small auction in the Netherlands has now grown into a global community, and we are excited to bring that same trusted experience to fans in the U.S., starting with their beloved men’s and women’s national teams,” said Tijmen Zonderwijk, the company’s CEO and co-founder of MatchWornShirt.
The players’ association for both the men’s and women’s U.S. teams also cheered on the chance for fans to own game-worn jerseys.
“There’s something incredibly special about fans being able to own a piece of the player, their grit, their pride, the moment itself,” said Becca Roux, executive director of the USWNT’s Players Association. “This kind of access deepens the connection between players and fans and is helping drive an entire industry forward.”
Mark Levinstein, executive director of the U.S. Men’s National Team Players Association, said the jerseys up for auction represent “a living fragment of U.S. soccer history.”
“The jerseys carry the energy, emotion and dedication of the players who have spent their lives to earn the opportunity to wear them,” he added, “and tell a story of hard-fought battles, unforgettable moments and the pride of representing an entire nation on the global stage. Fans and collectors can connect directly to the legacy of the USMNT.”