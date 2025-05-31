Hungry for Iconic Fast Food Cards and Collectibles
Before NFTs and web exclusives, some of the most sought-after collectibles came with a side of fries or a Slurpee straw. In the ‘80s and ‘90s, fast-food chains didn’t just sell burgers and pizza—they also gave away sports heroes, pop icons, and even Olympic legends to entice kids and grownups alike.
Here’s a look at the fast-food collectibles that made every meal a little more collectible—and still spark nostalgia today.
7-Eleven Slurpee Coins
In the 1970s and 1980s, 7-Eleven mastered the art of the promotional tie-in with Slurpee Sports Coins—plastic discs featuring baseball and football stars that you’d fish out of the underside of your frozen drink. Later versions of the cards featured lenticular designs that offered multiple images and a motion effect. From Reggie Jackson to Walter Payton, the regional and national releases made every Slurpee run a potential treasure hunt.
What to Collect: You can pick up raw coins of your favorite sports stars for under $5, but if you want to spend a bit more “coin,” the 1985 Dwight Gooden in a PSA 10 won’t give you brain freeze and can be added to your collection for $115.
Domino’s Pizza Quarterback Challenge (1991)
Domino’s got in on the gridiron action with their Quarterback Challenge cards—a 50-card promotional set tied to NFL legends like Joe Montana, John Elway, Troy Aikman, and Dan Marino. Given away with pizza orders, these glossy cards provided fans with an affordable way to connect with their heroes—and made great cards for autograph hunters to get signed.
What to Collect: Mass-produced in the height of the “junk wax” era, you can pick up the complete set of 50 QBs for about $10.
McDonald’s Dream Team Olympics Cards (1992)
McDonald’s has a long history of Olympic tie-ins, but the 1992 USA Basketball Hoops cards are peak nostalgia. Along with a line of cups, the cards came in Happy Meals during the Barcelona Olympic Games. The 62-card set celebrated Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and other NBA icons who made the Olympics a legendary basketball showcase.
What to Collect: Like the Domino’s Pizza release, the cards were overproduced, and stars can be picked up cheaply. If you want to rip some packs(four cards per pack), you can have a Big Mac and 48 packs for around $75.
Burger King Coca-Cola Star Wars Glasses (1977, 1980, 1983)
The Burger King Star Wars collectible glasses were promotional items offered with Coca-Cola purchases in the late 1970s and 1980s. The glasses were based on the original Star Wars trilogy: A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. They produced a total of 12 glasses, with 4 glasses dedicated to each of the three movies.
What to Collect: While the complete set of 12 glasses in excellent condition runs about $250, you can pick up a 1977 Star Wars C-3PO & R2-D2 glass for $15.