Live from New York: Collecting SNL’s Top Hosts' Cards
Celebrating 50 years on air, Saturday Night Live has seen hundreds of hosts since its 1975 debut—but only a select few have become part of the show’s DNA. These repeat performers, from comedy legends to Hollywood icons, aren’t just fan favorites—they’re pop culture fixtures whose influence reaches far beyond the stage. And as their SNL appearances stacked up, so did their collectible value. Let’s take a look at some of the top hosts—and the cards that capture their legacy.
The Undisputed King of Saturday Night: Alec Baldwin
With 17 hosting appearances, Alec Baldwin holds the record as the most frequent guest host in Saturday Night Live history—a streak spanning over three decades. His range on the show is unmatched: from the deadpan perfection of NPR parody “Schweddy Balls” to his razor-sharp impersonation of Donald Trump, Baldwin became an SNL institution as much as a guest.
But Baldwin’s cultural impact goes far beyond SNL. He won two Emmys for 30 Rock as the sharp-tongued Jack Donaghy and delivered standout performances in Glengarry Glen Ross, The Cooler, The Hunt for Red October, and The Departed.
What to collect: Alec Baldwin has multiple cards/variations in Leaf’s Pop Century 2024 and 2025 releases, with a 1/1 2024 Gold “Scripted” auto containing the classic quote “Always Be Closing” selling for $325. Baldwin is also featured in the 2025 Leaf Metal Pop Century “Saturday Night Host” subset, with recent sales in the $60-$100 range.
The Original Guest Star MVP: Steve Martin
Before touring with his banjo or starring in Only Murders in the Building, Steve Martin helped define what it meant to be an SNL host. With 16 appearances—mostly in the late ’70s and early ’90s—he became an honorary cast member, delivering classics like “Holiday Wish” and “Two Wild and Crazy Guys” with Dan Aykroyd.
Martin’s influence helped define SNL’s early years, offering the perfect balance of offbeat intellect and mainstream appeal. And while he became a film star in The Jerk, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, and Father of the Bride, he never strayed far from comedy’s sharpest stage.
What to collect: Martin was featured in the 2003 Inkworks Looney Tunes: Back in Action release with a rare autograph card, which will set you back around $200 if you can find it on eBay.
SNL’s Favorite Everyman: Tom Hanks
Few hosts embody Saturday Night Live’s ability to mix absurdity with heart quite like Tom Hanks. His 10 hosting appearances since 1985 have delivered everything from the utterly bizarre — like his instantly iconic turn as David S. Pumpkins, the inexplicable star of a haunted elevator sketch — to the profoundly human, including his historic monologue during the first-ever SNL at Home episode in 2020, after recovering from COVID-19.
Best known for roles in Forrest Gump, Big, Philadelphia, and Saving Private Ryan, Hanks brings the same warmth and timing to sketch comedy. He’s one of the few who can lead a war epic one day and dance with skeletons the next.
What to collect: While Hank’s “official” card releases are harder to track down, fans can look for his Big movie “rookie” in Hostesses’ 1988 “Hot Summer Flicks” (about $40), track down cut autos in 2024 Leaf Metal Pop Century cut auto (from $230), or pick up one of his custom art cards from the Toy Story franchise or A League of Their Own (around $150).
Saturday Night Live’s most legendary hosts have left more than laughs behind—they’ve carved out their corner of the collectibles market. Whether you're chasing a quirky sketch-inspired card, a rare auto, or a pop culture crossover from film to foil, these hosts prove that comedy can be timeless—and surprisingly valuable. As SNL celebrates five decades of satire and stardom, it’s never been a better time to add a little live-from-New-York energy to your collection.