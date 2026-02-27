Quinn Hughes to Appear on ‘SNL’ Alongside ‘Heated Rivalry’ Star Connor Storrie

Quinn Hughes is continuing his Olympic gold medal-winning press tour with a cameo on Saturday Night Live this weekend. And as fate would have it, he’ll be on stage alongside one of the celebrities who incidentally made hockey more popular in America: Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie.

Hughes is set to appear on Saturday Night Live for the first time during Storrie’s debut, The Athletic confirmed Friday. The news comes in the wake of the U.S. men’s hockey team’s gold medal win over Canada in Milan as well as rampant controversy over the team’s viral phone call with President Trump, during which the president made a joke at the women’s team’s expense. Hughes, who led Team USA in scoring with eight points during the Olympics, was honored by Trump during the U.S. men’s hockey team’s celebratory trip to the White House this past Tuesday.

In addition to his SNL cameo, Hughes will make an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday. U.S. women’s hockey gold medalist Hilary Knight will be on the show as well.

Hughes’s younger brother Jack will join him on Jimmy Fallon but it remains unknown whether the Devils star will appear on SNL since he has an NHL game in St. Louis on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. It’s also unknown whether any other USA hockey stars will be on either show.

Before the American men stunned Canada to take home their first gold medal in men’s hockey since their 1980 “Miracle on Ice” run, Storrie and rest of the Heated Rivalry cast were not-so-quietly drawing more eyes to the sport. The hit Canadian romantic drama series centers on the budding relationship between two NHL hockey rivals, played by Storrie and fellow breakout star Hudson Williams.

