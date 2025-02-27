Overtime Elite To Celebrate Pokemon Day
Pokémon and Overtime Elite (OTE) have teamed up to bring an electrifying fusion of sports and pop culture to the basketball court. This dynamic collaboration has introduced Pokémon-themed excitement to the OTE Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of the league’s highly anticipated playoffs.
This year's OTE Playoffs have taken the competition to new heights, with players hitting the court in custom-designed jerseys that incorporate iconic Pokémon elements. Even the referees are joining the fun, sporting Pokémon-inspired uniforms that add a unique flair to the game.
Fans can experience this incredible crossover first hand during the OTE semi-finals game on February 27, 2025, which coincides with Pokémon Day.
As a special treat, beloved Pokémon characters Pikachu and Gengar will make a thrilling halftime appearance, delighting the crowd and bringing an extra spark to the event. Fans worldwide can catch the game live on Amazon Prime Video.
Beyond the court, the partnership extends to an exciting and new first edition merchandise collection that blends Pokémon’s legendary status with Overtime’s energetic basketball look. The official Overtime shop has unveiled a fresh lineup of gear, including exclusive Pokémon & Overtime replica jerseys that feature team names and Pokémon-themed designs.
And as with anything thats dubbed a "first-edition", this collection should have both OTE fans and Pokemon collectors rushing to get thier hands on all of the merch.
For the collectors and fans who can’t get enough of this collaboration, it should be noted that a second-edition collection is set to drop later this year and promises to be even more innovative with awesome designs and fresh gear, ensuring that both Pokémon collectors and basketball fans alike can continue celebrating this epic crossover.