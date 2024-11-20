Mark Vientos: The Mets’ 2024 Hero Hobby Collectors Shouldn't Ignore
After Mark Vientos’ phenomenal performance in the 2024 postseason, it’s time for the hobby community to recognize both his immense potential and, more importantly, the potential upside of several of his rookie cards throughout the trading card marketplace.
As a passionate sports card collector and lifelong New York Mets fan, there’s nothing quite like watching the next generation of talent rise through the ranks. Names like Jett Williams, Simon Juan, Ryan Clifford, and LuisAngel Acuña have dominated conversations about the Mets’ future. But after Mark Vientos’ phenomenal performance in the 2024 postseason, it’s time for the hobby community to recognize the potential upside of several of his rookie cards throughout the trading card marketplace.
Vientos’ 2024 postseason wasn’t just a breakout; it was a statement. Whether it was his clutch hitting, timely home runs, or the poise he showed in high-pressure moments, he demonstrated that he has the makings of a star. His offensive versatility and growing defensive prowess have solidified his place in the Mets' lineup, and his trajectory suggests even greater things ahead.
For example, here’s how Vientos stacked up among his peers who had at least 450 PAs (Plate Appearances) in 2024:
For collectors, Vientos represents an undervalued asset in the sports card market. While the spotlight has often shone on other prospects, Vientos’ cards remain relatively affordable compared to his potential. Now is the perfect time to invest in his autographed rookie cards, which are not only stunning but also likely to appreciate in value as he continues to make his mark. Here are three (3) essential Mark Vientos autographed rookie cards every collector should consider:
2017 Bowman Chrome Draft Autograph (#CDA-MV)
The Bowman Chrome Draft Autograph is a must-have for any collector looking to build a serious Vientos collection. Known for its sleek design and lasting popularity, this card is a cornerstone for prospect collectors. Recent sales of the raw version of this card over the last 90 days range anywhere from $31 on the low side to $89.99 on the high side.
2023 Topps Chrome Rookie Autograph (#RA-MV) (PSA 10)
A beautiful addition to the Topps Chrome lineup, this card features a vibrant finish and highlights Vientos in his New York Mets uniform. It’s an iconic rookie card, graded PSA 10, which will only grow in significance and value as his career progresses. Recent sales of the PSA 10 version of this card over the last 90 days show that one recently sold on october 26th for $224.99.
2023 Topps Five Star Rookie Autograph (#FSA-MV)
The 2023 Topps Five Star Rookie Autograph of Mark Vientos is a masterpiece of card design. Featuring a clean, premium layout with a vibrant gold-foil finish, the card exudes elegance. The on-card autograph adds an authentic touch, while the bold colors and sharp photography perfectly capture Vientos’ dynamic energy, making it a standout piece for any collector. Recent sales of the raw version of this card over the last 30 days range anywhere from $10 on the low side to $45 on the high side.
His 2024 postseason success should be a wake-up call for Mets fans and collectors alike. As he continues to develop into a key player for the Mets, his cards are poised to rise in value. Don’t wait too long to take stock in Mark Vientos as his star power is only just beginning to shine, and the time to invest is now.