Sports World Pay Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne Following Death of Rock Music Icon
Ozzy Osbourne, the lead singer of Black Sabbath and a heavy metal music legend, passed away in the United Kingdom on Tuesday at the age of 76. Nicknamed the "Price of Darkness," Osbourne was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on two separate occasions: in 2006 as a member of Black Sabbath, and again in '24 as a solo artist.
Osbourne's music, personality, and overall presence were transcendent, and given his multiple connections to the sports world, several teams across the globe did their part to pay tribute to the rock star following the announcement of his death.
"The New England Patriots are saddened to learn of the passing of music legend Ozzy Osbourne, who provided the iconic intro for Patriots games for over 20 years," the team wrote on social media. "Condolences to his family and all who mourn his loss."
New England took the field to Osbourne's "Crazy Train" throughout the Bill Belichick era.
"Aston Villa Football Club is saddened to learn that world-renowned rockstar and Villan, Ozzy Osbourne has passed away," wrote the Premier League team. "Growing up in Aston, not far from Villa Park, Ozzy always held a special connection to the club and the community he came from. The thoughts of everyone at Aston Villa are with his wife Sharon, his family, friends, and countless fans at this extremely difficult time. Rest in peace, Ozzy."
Additionally, the St. Louis Blues—with a note to the icon—shared a photo of Osbourne rocking their jersey during their 2019 Stanley Cup Finals run:
"St. Louis loves you, Ozzy," they wrote. "RIP."
Osbourne's passing comes just weeks after performing his final show at the "Back to the Beginning" concert in Birmingham, England. His cause of death is unknown.