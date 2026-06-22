Nostalgic Picks: Collecting the Stars of the 1994 USMNT World Cup Team

The excitement of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is sweeping the United States, which is hosting the global event for the first time since 1994. The momentum is an opportunity for fans in the U.S. to celebrate the USMNT, which has clinched first place in Group D after wins over Australia and Paraguay and is now moving on to the Round of 32.

While fans often cheer for teams tied to their heritage, many are rallying behind the host nation, fueled by renewed optimism around the USMNT.

A Defining Moment for U.S. Soccer

But for U.S. supporters who were around when the country last hosted the World Cup in 1994, there are plenty of personalities, memories, and players we can draw upon for inspiration, both as fans and collectors.

Let’s revisit key contributors to the U.S. team’s success in 1994, when the host team reached the Round of 16, losing to eventual 1994 FIFA World Cup champion Brazil. And while many of the stars of 1994 came up during the “junk wax” era, there are cards at every price point, from budget nostalgia nods to rare inserts and modern masterpieces.

The 1994 USMNT Stars to Collect

Tony Meola: The Backbone Between the Posts

Tony Meola anchored the U.S. defense as the starting goalkeeper and captain for the 1994 U.S. World Cup squad. Playing every minute of their impressive run to the Round of 16, Meola went on to become one of Major League Soccer’s (MLS) first stars and one of the most decorated goalkeepers in U.S. soccer history.

2025 Topps MLS 30th Anniversary #9A Tony Meola Auto Superfractor 1/1 | eBay via Card Ladder

What to collect: Fans of the iconic U.S. keeper can pick up inserts and autos from 2025 Topps Chrome MLS for around $20, while the 1/1 sold for $800 on eBay.

Alexi Lalas: The Rock Star Defender

With his distinctive red hair and goatee, Lalas looked more like a member of Metallica than a star center-back. From his colorful appearance to his on-field talent, Lalas became one of the faces of U.S. soccer. He broke ground as one of the first Americans to play in Italy’s Serie A and, as a commentator for FOX Sports, remains a visible presence in the sport.

2014 Panini Prizm World Cup Signatures Yellow & Green El Samba Alexi Lalas Auto (#1/1) | Goldin via Card Ladder

What to collect: Like many U.S. soccer legends, Lalas has a wide selection of cards for collectors to choose from, including the 2021/22 Donruss Soccer The Beautiful Game auto, which go for $40-$50. One Lalas collector with deeper pockets was recently able to add the 1/1 2014 Panini Prizm World Cup Auto for $2,562 via Goldin Auctions.

Tab Ramos: The Midfield Maestro

Before suffering a brutal injury against Brazil in the Round of 16, Ramos was the creative force in the U.S. midfield. He later became a foundational figure in U.S. Soccer development, both as a player in MLS and as a longtime youth national team coach.

Tab Ramos 1989 Sports Illustrated For Kids 80 PSA 9 | eBay via Card Ladder

What to collect: Ramos collectors can pick up his 1993/94 Upper Deck cards for less than $5 and signed cards from 2014 Topps MLS for around $60, but Ramos’ highest-selling card is his 1989 Sports Illustrated for Kids in a rare PSA 9, which recently sold for almost $500.

Eric Wynalda: The Face of the American Attack

Eric Wynalda entered the 1994 World Cup as the team’s top scoring threat and a trailblazer for Americans playing in Europe. Following the World Cup, he became the USMNT’s all-time leading scorer at the time and a key figure in the early years of MLS.

1999 Upper Deck MLS Sign Of The Times Eric Wynalda Autograph | eBay via Card Ladder

What to collect: Fans of Wynalda can pick up variations of his 2025 Topps Chrome MLS card for under $20, but if you want to add a premium card to your collection, his 1999 Upper Deck MLS Sign of the Times will set you back around $800.

Cobi Jones: The Engine on the Wing

Cobi Jones brought explosive energy and pace to the U.S. squad in 1994, quickly becoming a fan favorite for his style and play. He later became one of the most capped players in U.S. history and a central figure in building MLS with the LA Galaxy.

1993 Upper Deck World Cup 94 Preview English/Spanish #152 Cobi Jones PSA 9 | https://ebay.io/m/btEqpW



What to collect: Collectors can pick up a variety of cards and autos in his LA Galaxy uniform, from 2013 Upper Deck Goodwin Champions to 2016 Topps MLS for under $40, but one of his most iconic cards is his 1993 Upper Deck World Cup 94 Preview, which runs about $90 in PSA 9.