A Look at Top Cards of Both USMNT Goal Scorers After 4-1 Win Over Paraguay
The United States Men's National Team began the 2026 World Cup with a game against Paraguay on Friday, June 12th, and had a decisive 4-1 victory. The team broke records for number of goals tallied to their favor during a World Cup match (4), as well as margin of victory (3) during the 4-1 victory over Paraguay.
Folarin Balogun scored twice, and Giovanni Reyna found a late goal off the bench. With their performances, Balogun and Reyna have etched their names in the record books, and we look at some of their top-selling cards to celebrate this occasion.
Folarin Balogun's Top Card Sales
2021-22 Folarin Balogun English Premier League Panini Prizm Green /5
Balogun was a true difference-maker in the USA's opening match of the 2026 World Cup and has continued to make fans happy about his 2023 decision to play for the United States. Balogun was born in America, grew up in England with parents from Nigeria, and had his choice between the three for international play. This rookie card was sold on eBay for $3,499.99 on June 19, 2023, about a month after announcing a switch to the United States after playing for England Youth National teams.
The joy for his decision to play for the USA has certainly spread quickly, especially after his two-goal performance on June 12th, and his card market has quickly followed suit. There have been big-time sales in the few days since his big-time showing for the USA. We highlight them below.
2023-24 Folarin Balogun Donruss Optic Gold Power Card 1-of-1 PSA 7
The 23-24 Donruss Optic Gold Power 1-of-1 pictured above sold on eBay the day after Balogun's performance, according to Card Ladder, for $7,930. This one, features the American-born player in the white USA kit with a look of focused determination on his face.
2021-22 Folarin Balogun Panini Prizm PL Gold Power RC 1-of-1 PSA 8
One of Balogun's top rookie cards is the Gold Power 1-of-1 from 2021-22 Premier League Prizm, which sold for $23,912 the day after his mammoth performance for the USMNT.
Top Cards for Giovanni Reyna
2019-20 Giovanni Reyna Topps Chrome Bundesliga Red Refractor /5 PSA 9
Let's not forget about USMNT's other goal scorer during the record-setting night, Giovanni Reyna. On the 2019 Topps Chrome card shown above, he is playing for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. His top card sales, according to Card Ladder, are heavily populated by different versions of his 2019-20 Topps Chrome Bundesliga, but this Red /5 sold for $26,400 back in 2021.
2022 Giovanni Reyna Panini Prizm World Cup Gold Prizm /10 PSA 10
Above, we have Giovanni Reyna donning the USA colors on this 2022 FIFA World Cup card from Panini Prizm, a Gold /10. A nice-looking card from a player who was also on the 2022 USMNT at the World Cup in Qatar. This sold for $950.
Fans of the USMNT certainly hope that this is only the beginning of a deep run for their country, which would be amazing for collectors.
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D. Allen Thompson is a contributing collectibles writer with eclectic tastes. He provides enthusiastic commentary on the ever-evolving world of trading cards against the backdrop of the broader historical, economic, and societal contexts in which they exist. He is on a journey to find fascinating stories and meet interesting people while using trading cards as the guideposts to lead the way to the American Dream.