From game-worn cleats to an impressive array of statement clothing, Odell Beckham Jr.’s auction offers something for football fans and fashion lovers alike. The Collection of Odell Beckham Jr. auction is live on JOOPITER, featuring signed memorabilia, personal fashion pieces, and personal items that capture Beckham’s larger-than-life legacy.

This collection is unique because it not only highlights the evolution of his career but also features items from his off-the-field style. Many of the pieces are valued at $500 or less, so there are some fantastic, affordable options, and a portion of the proceeds will go to support the OBJ Foundation.

An Array of Autographed Pieces

The collection features several autographed pieces, including a game-worn and signed Cleveland Browns helmet, a signed Baltimore Ravens jersey, cleats, a 2022 Super Bowl towel, and an autographed rookie card.

Odell Beckham Jr. Game Worn & Signed Cleveland Browns Helmet with Visor | JOOPITER

There’s also a pair of game-worn and signed New York Giants gloves, although it's unclear if those were the exact gloves he wore when he made his incredible one-handed catch back in November 2014 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Odell Beckham Jr. Game Worn & Signed Giants Gloves | JOOPITER

Personal Vintage & Designer Pieces

In addition to game worn gear, the stylish wide receiver is auctioning some luxury items including a Chanel Graffiti Briefcase, two custom jeweled belts, a Cactus Plant Flea Market jacket, a Virgil Abloh x Louis Vuitton Flower Embroidered Tulle jacket, and some incredible vintage tee-shirts like a 1992 Dream Team shirt.

Odell Beckham Jr. briefcase and jacket | JOOPITER

Major luxury brands featured in Beckham's personal collection include Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Supreme, and more.

One of the collection’s most striking pieces is a custom-made Kickasso Vapor Untouchable Pro cleat in Supreme’s signature red, finished with a Louis Vuitton monogram and “DON’T BLINK” on each heel.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Custom Vapor Untouchable Pro Cleats | Joopiter

The most valuable item in the collection is a custom “In the Style of Murakami” necklace by Jason of Beverly Hills, with an estimated value of $100,000-$150,000.

Custom 'In The Style of Murakami' Necklace | JOOPITER

The Odell Beckham Jr. Foundation

The Odell Beckham Jr. Foundation’s mission is to support underserved youth through a range of community initiatives and youth empowerment programs. At its core, the Foundation is committed to investing in the long-term well-being and future success of the next generation.

“This collection represents many of the defining chapters of my life, both on and off the field, that have shaped me into the person I am today,” said Beckham. “Partnering with JOOPITER to share these items while also supporting my foundation makes this opportunity especially meaningful, and I’m excited for others to be a part of that journey.”

JOOPITER will be running this collection from now until June 30th. For more information about the above pieces and more, visit the JOOPITER auction website.