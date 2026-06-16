The Four NFL Teams Without a Mascot, and Why They Prefer It That Way

On nearly every NFL sideline, a team’s mascot can be seen pumping up the crowd, cheering on his squad and showing off his goofy dance moves and celebrations.

That is with the exception of four NFL teams.

While mascots have become some of the most popular figures on teams with their fun moves, creative social media accounts and work in the community bringing joy to fan bases across the league, four franchises have lagged behind when it comes to adopting a lovable representative for their team.

Since Wednesday is National Mascot Day, here’s a look at the four teams that have yet to join in the fun and bring on a mascot.

Green Bay Packers

If the @packers schedule release video's only accomplishment is bringing awareness to the greatness of Packy Packer, it is a resounding success. pic.twitter.com/n0l2oxMPei — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) May 15, 2026

The Packers are one of the NFL’s oldest teams, but they do not have a mascot. They once had a mascot named Packy Packer during the 1980s, but he was disbanded after two seasons. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the man who played Packy Packer, Bruce Manderscheid, said during a TV appearance, “most of the people who are Packer fans are short, fat butchers with big feet,” a comment that certainly did not help his popularity at the time.

The character Packy Packer most recently made a cameo during the Packers’ 2026 schedule release video, and does have a segment of the fan base that would like to see him return.

“I admit, I was unaware of this alleged groundswell of support and love for Packy,” Packers CEO Ed Policy wrote during his monthly Q&A on the team’s website. “His short-lived tenure on our sidelines has clearly long held a place in some hearts across Wisconsin. I can't say we are necessarily bringing him back, or that I'm a fan in general of mascots on the sidelines, but maybe there is an opportunity for some more cameos outside of the schedule release video. We'll give it some thought.”

Previously, a Packers spokesperson told Nexstar in 2022 that a mascot did not catch on or coincide well with the franchise’s “already rich history and tradition.”

Los Angeles Chargers

While the Chargers have become known for their schedule release videos and fun social media team, they surprisingly do not have an official mascot.

For a long time, the Chargers had an unofficial mascot named Boltman. The man who dressed as Boltman, Dan Jauregui, created the mascot after realizing the team was lacking one during their Super Bowl run in 1995. He wasn’t able to become the team’s official mascot, but did serve as their unofficial one for 22 years before retiring in 2018.

The Chargers also no longer have a cheerleading squad after disbanding the Chargers Girls following the 2019-20 season due to financial reasons.

New York Giants

Like the Chargers, the Giants do not have a mascot or cheerleaders. As owner John Mara explained to The New York Times regarding the latter in 2010, “Philosophically we have always had issues with sending scantily clad women out on the field to entertain our fans. It’s just not part of our philosophy.”

Notably, a number of New York professional sports teams do not have a mascot. Outside of the Mets’ Mr. Met, the Giants, Jets, Rangers, Knicks and Yankees all do not have mascots. The Rangers are the NHL’s lone team without a mascot.

New York Jets

Lastly, the Jets are the league’s fourth team without a mascot. The Jets were originally named the Titans when they began play in the AFL in 1960, and became the Jets three years later. Over the franchise’s 66-year history, they have not adopted an official mascot. The closest they came was the 1995 Pro Bowl, when they had a mascot dressed up in head-to-toe Jets gear representing the team.

Ironically, before Packy Packer, the Packers once had a fan named Robert Wagner that acted as an unofficial mascot who went by the Jets’ nickname, Gang Green. Per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wagner was arrested during a game against the Jets after walking in sections of the stadium away from his ticketed seat.

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