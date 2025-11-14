Sports Cards Under $500 That Could Explode in Value

Everyone collecting is always looking for undervalued cards they could see flipping for a big profit. Whether you're a collector or a flipper, the thought always crosses your mind. However, for cards to explode, they have to be down now or at least have a player playing far better than the market is accounting for.

Whether it is through injury, poor play, or just low expectations, these players have the chance to see their market explode over the next few weeks. With that in mind, I think it will be tough for MLB players to see their markets skyrocket in the offseason. I wanted to focus on players and found cards that match the players, but I think the players themselves are the key.

Joe Burrow

Burrow RPA | CardLadder

With the news this week that Joe Burrow could be back for Thanksgiving, expect his market to starting creeping back up after it's been down over 2% over the last month, and is about even for the week. The Bengals have an outside shot at the playoffs, but at this point it is quite unlikely. That said, if Joe Flacco can keep the Bengals in the hunt until Burrow returns anything is possible. This Burrow Select RPA /49 PSA 9 sold for $450 last week, but previously had sold at $700+. If Burrow is able to keep the Bengals in the playoff picture until the final week of the season you could easily see prices close to the $700 sales again.

Jonathan Taylor

JT Stained Glass | CardLadder

No one is hotter in the NFL right now than Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, and looking for undervalued cards of his right now is tough, but with the Offensive Player of the Year on bye this week, it means his value won't be going up this week, for once. His market is up 55% this month and 13% this week alone! However, some of his cards can still be undervalued. This Stained Glass RC last sold for $365 in July. The CardLadder value is over $500, and eBay buy-it-nows are above $800, but the last few sales have been sub-$400. It's possible you could get this for under $500, and given how the season is going, there is still room for it to grow, and if he becomes the MVP favorite, well, it could explode.

Stephon Castle

Castle Manga | CardLadder

I can already hear what you're saying to your phone right now: "is it really possible for a complimentary player next to Wemby to have a major market too?" Believe me, I get that argument and I definitely think there is some validity to it, especially when one player is considered a generational talent and the other is just great. As we saw on Wednesday night, Wembanyama can have a big game and even a triple-double, and Castle can have a triple-double of his own. He may be the Robin to Wembanyama's Batman, but that doesn't mean people won't collect Robin.

This Panini One and One Manga was selling for $460-470 at release and is now up above $490. If the Spurs continue to win and Castle maintains this level of play, his market value should generally continue to rise significantly. Consider that Topps case hits may not maintain value like Panini's did, and we should see collectors gravitate back towards Panini case hits and the Manga. Even from Panini One and One, the Manga could be the beneficiary.

Derik Queen

Queen Topps Chrome Auto | CardLadder

I discussed Derik Queen in the NBA Rookie Report last week, and expect him in the stock up section again this week, but his market has not yet caught up to the new reality that Queen is playing starters minutes even though he's coming off the bench and he's playing really, really well. Queen played 38 minutes on Wednesday night with 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists. If Queen moves into the starting lineup and the Pelicans start winning games, or even if they don't, and he keeps playing like he has the last week, he could shed the bust status and maybe even live up to the lofty expectations the Pelicans put on him by trading an unprotected first-round pick next year. This Topps Chrome /5 Auto sold for $484 on Nov. 1st and despite being a big man, his market should catch up to his all-around game and improved play soon.

Julian Sayin

Sayin Heisman | CardLadder

Who? Well, get to know Julian Sayin's name. He isn't in Bowman Chrome University Football, so the only product you'll be able to find him in is 2024 Panini Prizm Draft Picks and a few other products where Panini put NIL names in. He's now the favorite for the Heisman Trophy and as the quarterback for the No. 1 team in the country, I'm surprised it took this long. This is on a shorter timeline than some of the others, but he has few premium products to find him in. This Silver Rated Prospect Auto sold for under $150 in August and is now around $300. If Ohio State wins the Big Ten and Sayin wins the Heisman, these have a chance to do some numbers come the CFB Playoff.

Mikayla Blakes

Mikayla Blakes | CardLadder

Last year's 2024-25 Bowman Chrome University Basketball was loaded on the women's side of the checklist. One of the under-the-radar names was Vanderbilt's freshman Mikayla Blakes. She was the National Freshman of the Year and had two 50-point games last year. She's started a bit slow while Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo is creating most of the headlines, but Blakes had a great summer with Team USA and was ESPN's No. 9 woman to watch in college basketball this year. This Gold Refractor Auto /50 sold for $150 raw in October, but by the time conference play and the NCAA Tournament start, she could catch fire that will be selling much higher.

