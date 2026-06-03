Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Giants on June 1, 2026, and comes home to the team that drafted him in 2014. He is greeted by a fanbase that adored him, including many who wish that he had never left. Now, there are many OBJ card collections being dusted off by Giants fans and OBJ fans alike, all across the world. The enormity of OBJ as a NY Giant, past, present, and future, can't be understated.

There has been some great coverage about the impacts on the card market, when NFL players switch teams including: DK Metcalf, Myles Garrett, Saquon Barkley and many others. It is an interesting twist to consider a switch and a homecoming and how this may influence the market in this case, spoiler, it is going to be exciting at least for the immediate future!

We look at the top three card sales and three reasons why this matters to the hobby.

3.) The 2014 Topps Chrome Mini Rookie Auto Superfractor

Beckett Graded version of the 2014 Topps Chrome Rookie card is pictured. | Card Ladder

This card is a great start for our list. It is a 2014 rookie card, which is hot right now. It is a great-looking card with the autograph layered over the picture of OBJ, who is popping out toward us off the green grass and Superfractor background.

This card sold on eBay in February for $6,458.

2.) 2025 Panini Prizm 1-of-1 Black Finite Parallel

Pictured is a 2025 Panini Prizm Football Card featuring Odell Beckham Jr. It is a 1-of-1 and is 'Black Finite' parallel. | Card Ladder.

This card is a unique Prizm card featuring OBJ from 2025, and it is beautiful. The Black Finite Prizm is always a sight to behold; the dark edges make the centered player sure to catch the eye.

1.) 2025 Absolute Gold Kaboom Vertical /10

Pictured is a card from Absolute, 2025 a 'Kaboom!' and is a 'Vertical Gold' parallel 2025. This is a 10/10 from PSA. | Card Ladder

This card, pictured above, captures OBJ's iconic catch on the 'Kaboom' insert card from the 2025 Absolute set. There is something very fitting about the comic book, like Onomonoplia, Kaboom!, which is often reserved for superheroes, being featured with OBJ's superhero-like feat!

This card sold on March 29, 2026 for $19,800.

Odell has the chance to pick up where he left off 12 years ago. Is it a coincidence that all 3 of our featured OBJ cards are of him in his NYG uniform, even though 2 are from 2025? Answer: No, it is not.

Odell is an iconic New York Giant. He is 4th in Giants history with 44 TD receptions and is 10 away from being #1. He is 2nd in team history for receiving yards, 4th in receptions, and targets. The point is that he is already an all-time Giant, and could be in the 'Giants Ring of Honor', especially finishing on a high note in the year(s) to come.

In any event, for his card market, it might not even matter, as his legend alone and being back in Big Blue might be all that it takes to get some heat, especially for the next couple of months.