A local collector has found one of the most sought-after cards in recent history. Shohei Ohtani's one-of-one dual gold logoman patch autograph card out of 2026 Topps Chrome has been uncovered at Boca Sports Cards in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Importance of the Card

This card features two gold logoman patches from Ohtani's back-to-back MVP seasons in 2024 and 2025. The two patches are attributed to specific games. The 2024 patch comes off his game uniform after April 26, 2024, when he hit a home run at home in Dodger Stadium. The 2025 patch comes off his game uniform on September 7, 2025, when he hit home runs number 47 and 48 en route to his 55-home-run season.

First introduced in the 2025 product, the gold logoman patches are designated for players who were named MVP the previous season. Fanatics has also adopted the practice for other awards like the Cy Young and Rookie of the Year.

But this card is by far and away the top dog, and is now one of the most important cards of the Japanese-born, two-way player in Shohei Ohtani. So much so that this particular piece has an astonishing $10 million bounty attached to it. Grade10, a company comprised of investors and collectors based out of Hong Kong, announced the bounty and intends to home the card overseas from America.

The Uniqueness of the Card

The most unique part of this card is that Ohtani signed it twice, in both English and in his native Kanji. The unique writing gives the card that much more credence and makes it a global piece.

The timing couldn't be better. The National Sport Collectors Convention (The National) just kicked off, and you can see card content producers catching the buzz and reporting straight from The National floor in Chicago.

Adam with Sports Cards Nonsense brings a good topic into the discussion: box prices. It's hard to tell which of the many factors of each product is the driving force behind secondary market price increases. And the unique cards like this are most certainly a chase (especially if there's a $10 million bounty attached to it). But the rarity and the chances of a collector hitting this card, or one like it.

The Valuation of the Card

I think one of the biggest questions surrounding these cards is how much it could go for at auction. His cards have been steadily setting records for more than a year now. Just two weeks ago, a 2018 rookie card of his set the record for the highest Ohtani card sale. The card went for north of $3 million via best offer on July 13, 2026.

The deal was brokered for his 2018 Bowman Chrome Superfractor, graded a BGS Gem Mint 9.5, with two 10s on the subgrades. While a beautiful card and a rookie, this card has no ink on it. It has no game-used patches or bat pieces, but it is graded and is Gem Mint, according to Beckett.

WonderShyne Paid Over $10M for the Ohtani Dual Logoman | IG: Shyne150

(Ed. Note: After publication, the card was sold to Shyne, Mr. Wonderful, and part of the Secure WonderShyne Portfolio)