Is it Time to Finally Buy Yordan Alvarez?

Yordan Alvarez has played eight seasons with the Houston Astros. He was signed as an international free agent by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016 at the age of 18, with a $2 million signing bonus. He was later traded to the Houston Astros that same year for reliever Josh Fields. Alvarez made his MLB debut with the Astros in 2019 and won Rookie Of The Year, playing in 87 games and hitting 27 home runs and batting .313.

Alvarez has an impressive resume with a career batting average of .300 and 203 home runs, and is a four-time All-Star, 2022 World Series Champion, and 2021 ALCS MVP. Being a power hitter and hitting for average is rare in MLB. His current season might be his best season yet, hitting 33 home runs, driving in 75 runners, and 118 hits, leading the league in those categories. As a player, Alvarez couldn't be playing better; as for the Astros, though, they are currently six games below .500 but only three and a half games out of first place.

Alvarez has been a top hitter in baseball for years, hitting for average and power. Let's see how his cards are doing in the market and if it's a good time to buy.

2018 Bowman Chrome Prospect Autographs Red Refractor 9.5 BGS

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The highest sale for any Yordan Alvarez card was $31,260, sold in 2022.

2018 Bowman Chrome Prospect Autographs Orange Refractor PSA 10

PSA

The second-highest sale and the highest sale of 2026 were for $17,690. This card shows the season that Alvarez is having, a little less than a Red Refractor, but graded a ten in PSA.

2018 Bowman Chrome Prospect Autographs Orange Refractor 9.5 BGS

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The Orange Refractor, in a BGS 9.5, sold for $15,000 in 2022 and $12,600 in 2026. The $12,600 sale happened in May, when the PSA ten was sold in June, showing his market went up slightly for his 2026 campaign.

2020 Topps Dynasty 1/1 Logoman Rookie

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The Logoman, in his rookie season, was sold in 2023 for $6,500 and again in 2024 for $6,000. This card is rare, and if it's with someone who wants to flip the card, it could see the market soon.

2024 Topps Transcendent MLB Logopatch Autograph 1/1 BGS 9.5

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Another one-of-one card, graded a 9.5 by Beckket, sold for $6,000 in 2026.

As for the question, is it time to buy Alvarez? If the goal is to flip the card, then he would be very risky; his market should have risen this season, as he has been having his best season in his career. He should be considered a long-term hold, because if he can stay healthy and consistent, he should retire with great numbers. If the goal is to collect for a personal collection (PC), now is definitely the time to buy a high-end card, as this will most likely be the cheapest some of his big cards will be.