2025 Topps Chrome Will Include Game-Used Gold Logoman relics
The pursuit for gold is on in the baseball card world.
According to the 2025 Topps Chrome checklist released on Monday, gold logoman relics will be placed inside the product as both plain relics as well as autographed relics. The game-used gold logomen worn by Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal and Chris Sale will be featured in the release on July 23.
These players wore the gold MLB silhouette logo on the back of their jerseys this season to commemorate being the league's award winners from last season. Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani took home Most Valuable Player honors, Chris Sale and Tarik Skubal won the Cy Young awards, and Paul Skenes won the National League's Rookie of the Year award. Luis Gil won the American League's Rookie of the Year in 2024, but has yet to appear in a game this season due to injury.
As covered earlier in the year, the gold logomen relics were always planned to be placed inside one of Topps' products, although it was not announced at the time which product they would be placed in. According to the prior announcement, 10 logomen will be authenticated by Major League Baseball and placed in a product as a One-of-One redemption.
The presale for this year's Topps Chrome released on Monday. Hobby boxes with one guaranteed autograph are priced at $200, jumbo hobby boxes with three guaranteed autographs are $400. Other options such as mega boxes ($65) and value boxes ($40) are alternative options with no guaranteed autographs for collectors. The odds for where the logomen could be found is on the Topps website.