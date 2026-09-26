One of A Kind Kobe and LeBron Dual Logoman Autograph Card Sets New Sales Record

Like Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson before them, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James have been closely intertwined as era-defining contemporaries throughout their 13 overlapping seasons.

But while the two superstars who largely defined the 2000s never collided in the postseason, they’ve crossed paths on some of the hobby’s most coveted cards such as the Kobe, LeBron, and Garnett Triple Logoman Card

Their most extraordinary meeting on cardboard, a 2007 Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autograph, sold for over $6.5 million in an Alt auction, the highest sale ever on the platform and a record-setting price for a card featuring both legends.

2007-08 Was Season To Remember For Kobe & Lebron

In 2007-08, Kobe won MVP while LeBron held the league's scoring title. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2007–08 campaign captures the two icons near the height of their overlapping superstardom.

The battle for league supremacy at the time was neck-and-neck between Bryant, who captured his only MVP award, and James, who led the league in scoring while taking home All-Star Game MVP honors.

No. 24 was at the absolute apex of his prime, leading the Lakers to the Finals and on the verge of adding two more rings to the three already sitting in his trophy case.

The ageless James, meanwhile, was just entering the first of a yet-to-be-determined number of primes. James was just coming off dragging an undermanned Cavaliers team to the Finals the season before (with all due respect to Boobie Gibson and Drew Gooden) and still a few years away from taking his talents to South Beach.

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James Dual Logoman Autograph Card is One of a Kind

According to Alt, the Bryant-James Logoman was held in a private collection for nearly two decades before it was submitted for authentication to PSA last month.

Both patches are certified by Upper Deck as game-worn by each player, and each star signed his name in blue marker directly on the card, with James adding a “23” inscription.

Bidding crossed the $2 million mark after only three bids, climbed to nearly $2.5 million after seven, and reached just shy of $4 million on the last day of the three-week auction.



The winning bid landed at $5,418,200, equating to a final price of $6,501,840 including the 20% buyer’s premium.

The Sale Sets A New Record to Beat

Although the $6.5-million price tag is roughly half what a one-of-one Bryant/Michael Jordan Dual Logoman from the same set brought in just a year ago (chalk one up for MJ in the GOAT debate), it’s still the most expensive known card ever sold pairing both Bryant and James, by a wide margin.

It surpassed a BGS 9 2003 Upper Deck SP Authentic SP Triple Signatures of Jordan, James and Bryant, which sold privately for $3 million in February, according to Card Ladder.

A Triple Logoman card sold for $1.68 million four years ago. How much would it go for today? | Card Ladder

While it’s the first time the Bryant/James 2007 Dual Logoman has seen the light of day, it’s the fourth such card featuring the two icons to sell within the last five years. The previous high was the $1.68 million paid for a 2006-07 Exquisite Collection All NBA Access Jordan/Bryant/James Triple Logoman in August 2022.

A pair of other James/Bryant Logoman cards were purchased exactly two years apart. An auction for a 2009 version, in a PSA 6.5 slab with a 9 autograph grade, ended at $1.16 million in June 2025; currently, Card Ladder places its value at $3.85 million. Keep in mind, that was only 15 months ago!

The previous record for a James/Bryant Dual Logoman was $1.16M only 15 months ago. | Card Ladder

The 2004 dual card, slabbed as authentic, brought in $840,000 and has an estimated worth of nearly triple that amount at $2.77 million. Considering today's news, it's highly likely to command significantly more.

$6.5 million is no small feat, but with a small handful of Bryant/James Logoman one-of-ones still waiting to surface and record-setting prices becoming the norm in the hobby, LeBron still has a chance to catch at least one of Jordan’s seemingly untouchable records.

Feb 10, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) talks to Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect