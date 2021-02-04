SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
The Crossover: Which Player Should Make Their All-Star Debut This Season?
The Crossover: Which Player Should Make Their All-Star Debut This Season?

Magic Johnson Shares Inside Story of Michael Jordan’s Famous Shrug: TRAINA THOUGHTS

Author:
Publish date:

1. Before I get to the meat of this story, I just have to say that Magic Johnson is awesome.

We focus so much on Jordan vs. LeBron and Magic’s famously bonkers Twitter account that we sometimes take his infectious personality for granted.

The legendary Lakers guard was a guest on Wednesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and I couldn’t help but feel happy while watching the interview.

Magic’s powerful laugh alone should make you feel good. His self-deprecating stories, like when he mocked his failed stint as a late-night talk-show host, are amusing. And his humblebrags, such as talking about having 13 championship rings, don’t come off as humblebrags.

His 12-minute appearance on Kimmel is just what you may need to clean your palette while dealing with stress and bad news all day.

The best story Magic told on the show was about Michael Jordan’s famous shrug during Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals against the Trail Blazers.

MJ

“I’m on NBC calling the games,” Johnson told Kimmel. “So I’m at his house the night before. He called me, ‘Come on out.’ So I went to his house and we played cards. So we were playing cards and it got to be about 1 a.m. and the game’s the next night, so I said, let me go so you can get some rest. ‘No, you stay here because I’m gonna tear Clyde Drexler up tomorrow.’ And he got this look on his face that he wanted to play him right then. So I’m thinking, ‘OK, maybe he just said that.’ So we get to the game and he hits the first three, the second three, the third three. Remember, he’s hitting them in a row. He hit six threes. The last one he hit, he turned and looked and me and said [shrugs] ... saying, 'What did I tell you I was gonna do?'”

And of course, when Magic finished telling the story, he let out a great belly laugh.

2. News broke Wednesday that Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore was in the middle of getting a haircut from the team barber when it became known the barber had tested positive for COVID-19. After the story hit social media, Kilgore reacted in spectacular fashion.

3. If you are a loyal Traina Thoughts reader/SI Media Podcast listener/Twitter follower, you know I believe DirecTV is the worst company in America. So all I can say today is, welcome to the club, John Clayton.

4. Crying is not part of the TB12 ethos.

5. In honor of Super Bowl week, I had Erin Andrews from Fox Sports and Kyle Brandt from NFL Network's Good Morning Football join me for a roundtable conversation on this week's SI Media Podcast.

Andrews explains why this week is like Christmas, while Brandt explains why this week is a drag. The duo also talks about how weird it is to not be in Tampa for the Big Game, and Tom Brady's looking younger than ever. We also discuss the best halftime shows of all time, who we'd want to see perform at halftime of next year's Super Bowl, some of the fun prop bets being offered on the game and whether the Super Bowl should be played on Saturday or the Sunday of Presidents' Day weekend. Other topics covered include boy bands, favorite alcoholic beverages, reality shows and much more.

Here are a couple of clips.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on AppleSpotify or Stitcher.

You can also watch the podcast on YouTube.

6RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: On this week's SI Media Podcast, I asked Andrews and Brandt for their all-time favorite Super Bowl halftime show. They both had the same answer.

Of course, the correct answer is ...

7SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: If you're a degenerate who will be betting on which color Gatorade will be dumped on the winning head coach this Sunday, just remember that it was John Madden during the 1987 Giants-Broncos Super Bowl who put the Gatorade dump on the map.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

YOU MAY LIKE

Robert Kraft walks on a field.
Play
NFL

Robert Kraft: 'I'm Rooting for Tom Brady' to Win Super Bowl LV

The New England Patriots owner will be cheering for his former quarterback to win a seventh Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.

magic-johnson
Play
Extra Mustard

Magic Johnson Shares Inside Story of Michael Jordan’s Famous Shrug

He played a part in Jordan torching Clyde Drexler and the Blazers.

New York Mets Jacob deGrom
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: New York Mets Team Outlook

Get the inside scoop! 2021 fantasy baseball player profiles, team analysis and stat projections for New York Mets hitters and pitchers

trevor-bauer
Play
MLB

Re-Ranking Trevor Bauer's Top Landing Spots

With spring training around the corner, let's reset the market for the best pitcher still available.

Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias and James Rodriguez have been key to their clubs' success
Play
Soccer

The Chaotic EPL Table and the Advanced Stats to Make Sense of It

Man City appears to be pulling away, but few others have separated themselves nearly five months into the season. So who is really in the race for the title and top four?

carson-wentz-eagles
Play
NFL

Report: Eagles Contacted Regarding Potential Wentz Trade

The Eagles "intend for [Wentz] to return for 2021," per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

de'aaron-fox-sacramento-kings
NBA

De’Aaron Fox Criticizes NBA’s ‘Stupid’ All-Star Game Plan

The 2021 All-Star Game is slated to be help in Atlanta on March 7.

Anthony Edwards dunk
Play
NBA

Be Patient With Anthony Edwards

The Timberwolves rookie and No. 1 draft pick has struggled out of the gate, but you can see something special is materializing.