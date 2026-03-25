Opening Day Slab Pack Features MLB's Most Promising Stars

The start of the MLB season is finally here as the first pitch of the season will be thrown Wednesday, March 25 at 8:05 pm ET when the New York Yankees take on the San Francisco Giants. Earlier in the day, Arena Club will debut a brand new Slab Pack offering collectors graded cards of some of MLB's most promising stars for the 2026 season. The pack goes live at 10 AM PST, with no shortage of cards for collectors to pull.

Here is a look at the pack itself, along with some featured cards baseball collectors can pull.

Arena Club's Opening Day Slab Packs

The Opening Day Slab Pack will be available on the Slab Pack section of Arena Club's website and app. For collectors who are not familiar with this set up, Slab Packs are digital packs that contain one graded card. Though the card displays digitally, it does physically exist and collectors can have the cards they purchase shipped to them. Alternately, collectors can accept a 90 percent buyback offer, or trade the card via Arena Club to other users on the app. This particular pack will cost $300.

Arena Club Opening Day Slab Pack | Arena Club

Featured Cards Include Names Like Ohtani, Betts, and Witt Jr.

One of the top autograph cards that collectors can pull from the Opening Day pack is from Shohei Ohtani. It is from 2022 Topps Inception, and features Ohtani in his Angels jersey along with an on-card autograph. The card is also numbered to only 25 copies, and is graded a PSA 10. With Ohtani selling incredibly well in the hobby right now, this is a card many collectors would love to own.

2022 Topps Inception Baseball Shohei Ohtani Autograph PSA 10 | Arena Club

Also on the featured list is a Gold Refractor Autograph of Mookie Betts from 2014 Bowman, who at the time was a prospect in the Boston Red Sox system. Betts has gone on to have quite a nice career, and he currently plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The card is graded a BGS 9.5, making it gem mint, which is always a bonus. The card has great eye appeal due to the gold refractor, and could be argued as one of Betts' best Bowman cards.

2014 Bowman Mookie Betts Gold Refractor Autograph BGS 9.5 | Arena Club

Another Bowman autograph comes from 2020, the same year that the hobby took off into the stratosphere with high sales and interest. Bobby Witt Jr. was a top prospect that year, and his autographs sell consistently well. The card featured in the Slab Pack is a Blue Refractor Autograph, graded a PSA 10. The card is also limited to only 150 copies.

2020 Bowman Chrome Baseball Bobby Witt Jr Blue Autograph PSA 10 | Arena Club

With names like Ohtani, Betts, and Witt Jr., Arena Club's newest slab pack offers no shortage of key chase elements for collectors as the 2026 MLB season gets underway.