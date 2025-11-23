Konnor Griffin's cards exploding for MLB top prospect

No prospect rose his stock in 2025 more than Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Konnor Griffin. After being selected in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft, Griffin hit the ground running in his first full season of professional baseball. After hitting .333 in 122 games and making it all the way to Double-A, the 19-year old is generating buzz as a possible option for the Pirates' 2026 Opening Day roster.

Following his breakout season and continued hype in the sports card world, both his sold cards as well as ones currently available for sale are at sky-high levels. All sold listing info is according to Card Ladder Data.

Griffin's top sold cards

Griffin's card market is relatively scarce in regard to the volume of cards available to collectors. Having only appeared in Bowman products since his 1st Bowman in last winter's Bowman Draft, many of those 1st Bowman autographs have taken the podium when it comes to most-expensive sold listings.

Konnor Griffin 1st Bowman Orange Autograph /25 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Griffin's most expensive card to date came in late July. Following an appearance at the MLB Futures Game as part of the All-Star festivities, an orange refractor autograph numbered to 25 in a PSA 10 sold for $15,000. The sale stands as the highest-selling Griffin card of all time by $3,000, topping a snack pack Bubble Gum refractor autograph numbered to five in a PSA 10 that sold for $12,000 a month earlier.

Konnor Griffin 1st Bowman Bubble Gum Autograph /5 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Along with the top two sold cards, there are four other 1st Bowman autographs of Griffin that have sold for $10,000 or more since the middle of the summer. A pair of gold autographs numbered to 50 each in PSA 10s sold for $10,000 apiece, a PSA 10 black refractor numbered to 10 sold for $11,400 and a PSA 10 black x-fractor autograph also numbered to 10 sold for $11,900.

Top Griffin cards available for sale

If collectors thought some of Griffin's top sold cards were priced at extremely large numbers, there are plenty of grail cards currently on the market as of Sunday afternoon.

Konnor Griffin 1st Bowman Sapphire Padparadscha Autograph 1/1 PSA Authentic | eBay

Griffin's 1st Bowman Padparadscha 1/1 Autograph from 2024 Bowman Draft Sapphire is on eBay for a staggering $149,000 price tag or best offer. While it appears that Griffin's 1/1 Superfractor Autograph from Bowman Draft has yet to surface, this card stands as one of the top cards of Griffin publicly online.

It's not just Griffin's 1st Bowman autographs that carry a premium value on the open market. While it does not have the "1st Bowman" logo, the prospect's 2025 Bowman cards have raised in price since its release in the spring. There is currently a red refractor autograph numbered to five for sale a $8,000 or best offer on eBay.

Konnor Griffin Bowman Red Refractor Autograph /5 | eBay

What could Griffin's market look like moving forward?

Griffin, like many other top prospects before him, will enter spring training with plenty of hype around the possibility at becoming the youngest player to make his MLB Debut since Juan Soto in 2018. His market appears certain to maintain at a high level regardless of if Griffin is donning the black and gold uniform come Opening Day.

