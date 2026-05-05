2025 Topps Finest Football To Feature Superstar Fan-Centered Autographed Cards
2025 Topps Finest Football will mark the second product released since regaining the license. It is currently scheduled to release on Friday, May 15th. The product looks to have its usual offerings, but this year will bring an added twist. This comes in the form of an autographed subset titled "Finest Fans," which dominates its respective sports and makes up the checklist, offering a chase for a multitude of hobbyists.
It's a call-back to the 2013 Topps Finest UFC that first had the subset. Here is everything collectors need to know about the autograph subset.
Finest Fans Autographs To Be A Chase For Collectors In The Hobby
One of the first looks the hobby got at the Finest Fans autograph subset came from Topps, as they posted an image of the Mike Trout card on social media. Trout is currently an outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels and is one of the most recognizable names in the MLB.
The card features Trout in Eagles fan gear, standing on what looks to be the Philadelphia sideline. The insert title is at the bottom of the card, with Trout's autograph in the center. The card features the Eagles logo in the bottom-left corner, helping it stand out as part of the Finest set.
Other key athletes in the checklist include: Dwayne Wade, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry. Wade represents the Chicago Bears, while Durant represents the Washington Commanders. The card featuring Curry is a bit of a return to Curry's roots, as he is wearing Carolina Panthers gear. The exact odds of pulling these cards are not yet known, so collectors should stay tuned for more details as the release date inches closer.
Non-Sport Stars Feature In The Checklist To Add Broad Hobby Appeal
The checklist for Finest Fans is not limited to just athletes, as some non-sport stars make an appearance. This includes stars of the music industry, sports analysts, actors, and actresses. The checklist of nine cards is rounded out by names such as Anne Hathaway, Brenda Song, DJ Khaled, Mike Greenberg, and Rob Lowe.
The Finest Fans autograph subset looks to be a great addition to the 2025 edition of Topps Finest Football. The subset aims to attract interest from both the sport and non-sport sides of the hobby, as a variety of names and sports are represented. Looking at some early sales data from the 2026 Topps Finest Premier League Finest Fans autographs, football fans should be excited.
While Lebron James was the main Liverpool chase, Mel C from the Spice Girls, aka "Sporty Spice," was in the set with the Liverpool fans, and her Red /5 auto sold for $1,235 on May 4th. Meanwhile, actress Charlize Theron had a Gold /50 redemption sell for $570 on April 26th.
All-in-all the Finest Fans addition to the 2026 Topps Finest brand has made for an added chase for all sorts of collectors.
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Dylan is a collector based in Central Pennsylvania, and sports fan rooting for the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Pirates, and LA Lakers. He is currently attempting to collect a complete run of Topps flagship sets across football, baseball, and basketball. He is passionate about the history of the hobby including its continual growth and evolution.