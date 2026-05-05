2025 Topps Finest Football will mark the second product released since regaining the license. It is currently scheduled to release on Friday, May 15th. The product looks to have its usual offerings, but this year will bring an added twist. This comes in the form of an autographed subset titled "Finest Fans," which dominates its respective sports and makes up the checklist, offering a chase for a multitude of hobbyists.

2025 Topps Finest Hobby Box | Checklist Insider

It's a call-back to the 2013 Topps Finest UFC that first had the subset. Here is everything collectors need to know about the autograph subset.

Finest Fans Autographs To Be A Chase For Collectors In The Hobby

One of the first looks the hobby got at the Finest Fans autograph subset came from Topps, as they posted an image of the Mike Trout card on social media. Trout is currently an outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels and is one of the most recognizable names in the MLB.

The card features Trout in Eagles fan gear, standing on what looks to be the Philadelphia sideline. The insert title is at the bottom of the card, with Trout's autograph in the center. The card features the Eagles logo in the bottom-left corner, helping it stand out as part of the Finest set.

FIRST LOOK: Mike Trout has official Philadelphia Eagles autographs in Topps Finest Football 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5ojR3Z6pFV — Topps (@Topps) May 1, 2026

Other key athletes in the checklist include: Dwayne Wade, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry. Wade represents the Chicago Bears, while Durant represents the Washington Commanders. The card featuring Curry is a bit of a return to Curry's roots, as he is wearing Carolina Panthers gear. The exact odds of pulling these cards are not yet known, so collectors should stay tuned for more details as the release date inches closer.

Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry on the field before Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Non-Sport Stars Feature In The Checklist To Add Broad Hobby Appeal

The checklist for Finest Fans is not limited to just athletes, as some non-sport stars make an appearance. This includes stars of the music industry, sports analysts, actors, and actresses. The checklist of nine cards is rounded out by names such as Anne Hathaway, Brenda Song, DJ Khaled, Mike Greenberg, and Rob Lowe.

Feb 7, 2010; Miami, FL, USA; actor Rob Lowe is interviewed by CBS prior to kick-off for Super Bowl XLIV with New Orleans Saints take on Indianapolis Colts at Sun Life Stadium. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

The Finest Fans autograph subset looks to be a great addition to the 2025 edition of Topps Finest Football. The subset aims to attract interest from both the sport and non-sport sides of the hobby, as a variety of names and sports are represented. Looking at some early sales data from the 2026 Topps Finest Premier League Finest Fans autographs, football fans should be excited.

Mel C Finest Fans Red Auto

While Lebron James was the main Liverpool chase, Mel C from the Spice Girls, aka "Sporty Spice," was in the set with the Liverpool fans, and her Red /5 auto sold for $1,235 on May 4th. Meanwhile, actress Charlize Theron had a Gold /50 redemption sell for $570 on April 26th.

Charlize Theron Redemption Auto | Card Ladder

All-in-all the Finest Fans addition to the 2026 Topps Finest brand has made for an added chase for all sorts of collectors.