Topps Showcases Otherworldly Aaron Judge & Mickey Mantle Dual Auto Card

What has 919 homers and a pair of autographs? An epic 1/1 dual auto card that Topps highlighted from its 2025 3X MVP collection highlights a pair of the biggest names in card collecting history, despite the fact that one of the signers on the historic card passed away when the other was just three years old.

Yes, Topps dropped plenty of jaws with a recent social media post highlighting perhaps the ultimate Yankee card - a 1/1 dual auto of Aaron Judge and Mickey Mantle.

Aaron Judge & Mickey Mantle dual autograph 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KxmJ9eKJ6I — Topps (@Topps) May 6, 2026

The Mick

Mantle's signature is, of course, elusive, as he died in 1995. A three-time MVP and a 20-time All-Star, Mantle slugged 536 home runs over a celebrated career that also included winning seven World Series crowns. The timing of Mantle's stardom coincided with the rise of baseball cards in the post-World War II era, making Mantle's 1952 Topps card one of the most desirable and expensive cards of all time.

Mantle died from cancer in 1995, a sad final chapter to a sometimes tragic life. Mantle was only 63 when he died and admitted that he would have taken better care of himself had he realized he would live even to that modest age. But given the great memories he instilled in Yankee fans of the 1950s and 1960s, Mantle memorabilia remains red-hot.

The Judge

Aaron Judge | Topps Ripped

Judge is another in a chain of great Yankee sluggers, already a three-time MVP himself at barely 34 years old, and with 383 home runs and counting. Listed at 6'7" and 282 pounds, Judge is larger than life and became an immediate favorite of Yankee backers in 2017, when he ripped 52 home runs en route to a Rookie of the Year campaign.

Mantle Cut Auto Dual with Ohtani

Topps created the 3X MVP cards in 2025 as a tribute to Shohei Ohtani joining the exclusive club of a dozen MVP players who have won three or more MVPs. Of course, the history behind the club is complicated, as early MVP awards were non-standardized and sometimes included clauses prohibiting repeat winners (which is why, say, Babe Ruth is absent from the list).

The collection included cut signatures from deceased players and some impressive dual autos. For instance, an Ohtani/Mantle dual auto also exists, although the Mantle signature doesn't quite have the same pop as the one with the fellow Yankee star.

A 1/1 Ohtani/Mantle dual auto sold for almost $90,000. | CardLadder

That card auctioned for $89,060 in January, leaving open to speculation the question of what the Judge/Mantle dual auto could fetch on the open market.