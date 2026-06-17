Otto Lopez is Leading the MLB in Batting, but The Hobby Doesn't Seem to Care

27-year-old Miami Marlins second basemen Otto Lopez is leading the league in batting and, quite frankly, no one in the hobby seems to care.

Born in the Dominican Republic, a young Lopez only ever played street ball until his family moved to Canada after his dad received a teaching job in Montreal.

After four years north of the border, Lopez returned to the DR to live with his uncle and train at a baseball Academy to avoid the MLB Draft and the smaller, more restrictive contracts that come with that process.

The Toronto Blue Jays signed him as an international free agent in 2016.

Otto Lopez is Finally Breaking Out

Sep 7, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez (6) circles the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The promising prospect has become a revelation in his third season in Miami, as he currently leads the league in average at .345, which is Tony Gwynn-esque.

His current average has him a whole 100 points above his batting average from last season. So, it will be interesting to see if those hot hands continue to swing that equally hot bat long term. The Hobby should be keeping its collective eye on the situation, too.

With a real opportunity in Miami, this could be the beginning of a notable long-term run for Lopez, or it could just be a flash in the pan. As in most card-collecting cases, only time will tell.

Otto Lopez Rookie Card Deals

His rookie cards can be found in a plethora of 2022 products, and for the most part, they are incredibly inexpensive right now.

Tony Reid

A perfect example is his 2022 Mosaic Rookie Autograph, which sold for $2.50 plus $2 shipping just a few short days ago. That's less than five bucks for a rookie auto of baseball's average leader. Sure, it' is unlicensed, but it is less than a cup of coffee.

Tony Reid

Many of Otto's unlicensed rookie, auto, and mem cards can be had for $5 or less, even his mid-tier rookie cards. Multiple Topps products can be had for 10 bucks, as seen in recent sales of his Stadium Club rookie auto, his Finest rookie auto, and more.

Some of his top-tier and most exceptional rookie year cards have hit triple digits, but the ceiling seems to be around $200, with one reaching $500, but nothing north of that.

Tony Reid

His rare 2022 Topps Cosmic Chrome Black Eclipse Refractor /10 in a PSA 10 could have been added to your collection for $150 just last month.

Tony Reid

In May, an absolutely gorgeous 2022 Topps Triple Threads triple RPA numbered to just 10 sold for less than $100. That is a stunning card at that more than reasonable price point.

Entry-level Lopez rookies can be had for next to nothing, and even relatively low-numbered rookies can be had for less than an Abe Lincoln.

If you believe that with his current opportunity in Miami, Lopez will be revving his engine and reside among the league leaders in multiple batting categories for the foreseeable future, this is definitely the time to pick up a few of his earliest card releases.