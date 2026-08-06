Angels vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 6

The Baltimore Orioles were sellers at the trade deadline earlier this week, moving on from star catcher Adley Rutschman despite the fact that they were within striking distance of a wild card spot in the American League.

A playoff spot seems even more possible now, as the Orioles aim to complete a sweep of the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon. L.A. is 28 games under .500 this season, and it has struggled on the road, going 18-38 overall.

Baltimore is just a half game out of the final wild card spot in the American League, even though it is two games under .500. The Cleveland Guardians and Texas Rangers (57-58) currently hold a tie for the third and final wild card.

On Thursday, the O’s will turn to one of their most reliable starters in Brandon Young (3.31 ERA), as he looks to improve the team to 16-3 when he takes the mound in 2026.

Los Angeles will counter with 24-year-old Ryan Johnson (7.63 ERA), who has struggled in 2026 and is making his first appearance this month.

Oddsmakers have the Orioles set as home favorites in this series finale, but should bettors target them in this loaded MLB slate?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.

Angels vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Angels +1.5 (-128)

Orioles -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline

Angels: +170

Orioles: -183

Total

9.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Angels vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Ryan Johnson (2-6, 7.63 ERA)

Baltimore: Brandon Young (8-2, 3.31 ERA)

Angels vs. Orioles How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 6

Time: 12:35 p.m. EST

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

How to Watch (TV): Angels.TV, MASN

Angels record: 43-71

Orioles record: 56-58

Angels vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Pete Alonso to Hit a Home Run (+291)

Pete Alonso has been pretty solid in his first season in Baltimore, hitting .248 with 23 home runs, 71 runs batted in and an .801 OPS. Alonso’s never going to be a guy that hits for a crazy average (he’s a career .252 hitter), but he’s still displayed some solid power at age-31.

Of Alonso’s 23 home runs in 2026, 18 of them have come against right-handed pitching. He has really solid splits against righties, hitting .257 with a .851 OPS and a .490 slugging percentage. That sets up well for this matchup against Johnson, who has struggled mightily over the last month.

Overall, the Angels righty has given up 12 home runs in as many appearances this season, including at least one homer in six straight outings. He did toss six innings of one-hit ball against the O’s in June, but Johnson has a 6.75 ERA and seven homers allowed in his six starts since then.

I also like this matchup for Alonso since the Los Angeles bullpen (4.35 ERA) has given up 56 home runs in 2026.

Angels vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

If there’s one thing I can’t look past in this game, it’s the Orioles’ record when Young is on the mound.

Baltimore is 15-3 in Young’s 18 starts this season, a pretty shocking mark for a team that is two games under .500 overall. Young led Baltimore to five wins in July, and he’s been pretty consistent all season, allowing three or fewer earned runs in 15 of his 18 outings.

While the righty has some shaky advanced numbers (40th percentile in expected ERA, 30th percentile in hard-hit percentage), he has a 3.31 actual ERA and a Fielding Independent Pitching of 3.91.

The O’s are rightful favorites in this game, especially since the Angels are 20 games under .500 on the road.

Johnson may have diced the O’s up back in June, but he’s led Los Angeles to a 1-5 record in his last six starts with an ERA pushing 7.00. Overall, he’s allowed five or more runs in six of his 12 appearances in 2026.

Baltimore is still in the mix for a playoff spot, and I’d be shocked to see it lose this game with Young on the mound. I’ll lay the moneyline price with the O’s, but I don’t mind taking them to cover the run line either. The Angels are just 55-59 on the run line this season despite constantly being set as major underdogs.

Pick: Orioles Moneyline (-183 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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