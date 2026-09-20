Paige Bueckers Dominates the Biggest Donruss WNBA Card Sales

The WNBA playoffs are almost here, with Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers both headed to the postseason and their teams still battling for playoff positioning during the final week of the regular season.

The excitement surrounding two of the league's biggest young stars continues to carry over into the hobby. Clark remains one of the biggest names in sports cards, while Bueckers has quickly developed a strong collector following of her own.

That’s especially apparent when looking at the biggest sales from 2025 Donruss WNBA, where the top cards have reached between roughly $7,700 and $13,000. The results also offer an interesting reversal from our recent look at the biggest WNBA card sales overall . In that list, Clark dominated the countdown with four of the five cards, only for Bueckers to take the top spot. Donruss flips the script: Bueckers owns four of the five biggest sales, but Clark holds No. 1.

But she doesn't have No. 1. Here are five of the biggest sales from 2025 Donruss WNBA to date, counting down to the top sale via Card Ladder.

5. Paige Bueckers Downtown Rookie PSA 10

2025 Donruss WNBA Paige Bueckers Downtown SP Rookie RC #13 Wings PSA 10 | eBay via Card Ladder

The countdown begins with one of the most recognizable modern inserts in the hobby. Bueckers' 2025 Donruss WNBA Downtown rookie card features the distinctive artwork and short-print status that have helped make Downtown one of Panini's most popular inserts across multiple sports.

This copy, graded PSA 10 and listed as a Pop 1 at the time of sale, sold for $7,729.47 on eBay on Dec. 17, 2025.

4. Paige Bueckers Rated Rookie Holo Black Laser 1/1

2025 Donruss WNBA #86 Paige Bueckers Rated Rookie Holo Black Laser #1/1 Wings | eBay via Card Ladder

Next up is the first one-of-one on the list. The Holo Black Laser parallel of Bueckers' Rated Rookie #86 features her in a Dallas Wings uniform and carries the familiar Rated Rookie logo that has been part of Donruss for decades.

The one-of-one sold for $8,600 on eBay on May 3, 2026.

3. Paige Bueckers Rated Rookie Auto /5

Panini 2025 Donruss WNBA Paige Bueckers #86 Rated Rookie Auto 4/5 PSA | eBay via Card Ladder

Bueckers makes it three straight with an autographed version of her Rated Rookie. Numbered 4/5, the low-numbered rookie autograph sold for an even $10,000 on eBay on July 31, 2026.

With Bueckers coming off a Rookie of the Year season and establishing herself among the WNBA's young stars, her first-year cards continue to give collectors plenty to chase.

2. Paige Bueckers Net Marvels Holo Black Laser 1/1

2025 Donruss WNBA Paige Bueckers Net Marvel #23 Holo Black Laser Parallel 1/1 RC | eBay via Card Ladder

One of Donruss' most colorful inserts takes the No. 2 spot. Bueckers' Net Marvels rookie gets the ultimate parallel treatment with the Holo Black Laser 1/1. The comic-inspired design has become a recognizable part of the Donruss lineup, and combining it with Bueckers' rookie card and one-of-one scarcity produced an $11,500 eBay sale on Nov. 10, 2025.

Four Bueckers cards occupy four of the first four spots. But the biggest Donruss WNBA sale belongs to someone else.

1. Caitlin Clark Black Shimmer 1/1

2025 Donruss WNBA Caitlin Clark Black Shimmer 1/1 #47 | eBay via Card Ladder

Clark takes the top spot with her 2025 Donruss WNBA Black Shimmer 1/1. The one-of-one parallel of Clark's base #47 sold for $13,000 on eBay on Nov. 25, 2025, edging out the Bueckers Net Marvels 1/1 for the biggest sale on the list.

Bueckers may own four of the five spots, but Clark still holds the Donruss crown. With both stars headed to the postseason, their cards give collectors another reason to keep an eye on the WNBA as the playoffs get underway.