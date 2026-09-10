Trinity Rodman Headlines 2026 Donruss NWSL With New Downtown Inserts

It's already been a big week for soccer star Trinity Rodman and boyfriend Ben Shelton.

Rodman was in the stands as Shelton knocked off defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set US Open thriller that ended at 3:33 a.m. Wednesday, advancing the top-ranked American to Friday's semifinals against Frances Tiafoe.

The Trinity Rodman "Downtown" insert is sure to be a top chase in 2026 Donruss NWSL Soccer. | Panini America

Now the Washington Spirit star is getting a spotlight of her own in the collectibles world.

Panini America is launching 2026 Donruss NWSL Soccer, with Rodman headlining a collection featuring stars and rookies from across the National Women's Soccer League.

Rodman Leads a Growing NWSL Checklist

Rodman has become one of the most recognizable faces in American soccer since the Washington Spirit selected her with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft.

She's joined in the new Donruss release by Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda, who ranks among the leaders in the 2026 NWSL Golden Boot race.

San Diego FC's Lia Godfrey is featured as a Rated Rookie in the 2026 Donruss NWLS Soccer release. | Panini America

San Diego Wave FC midfielders Kenza Dali and rookie Lia Godfrey are also among the players Panini is highlighting in the release. Dali is in her second season with the Wave, while Godfrey gives collectors another member of the 2026 rookie class to chase.

The release is part of Panini's new multi-year partnership with the NWSL and NWSL Players Association. Announced in March, the agreement made Panini the exclusive trading card partner of the league and its players.

Game on. Collect the game's biggest stars in one of the hobby's most iconic brands.



2026 Panini Donruss @NWSL features autographs of your favorite NWSL stars alongside sought-after inserts including Downtown, Night Moves, Net Marvels and Kismet. pic.twitter.com/EBc3dJzHzO — Panini America (@PaniniAmerica) September 9, 2026

Downtown and Night Moves Make Their NWSL Debuts

For collectors, two of the biggest additions are familiar Donruss insert brands appearing in an NWSL product for the first time.

Downtown and Night Moves will both make their NWSL debuts in 2026 Donruss.

Downtown has become one of Panini's most recognizable modern inserts, combining athletes with colorful illustrated backgrounds and imagery connected to their teams, cities or personalities. The popular chase has appeared across several sports and made its Donruss WNBA debut in 2025.

Style and stars like Jaedyn Shaw come to life in the "Tunnel Vision" subset. | Panini America

Night Moves is another established Donruss chase that has previously appeared in football, basketball, and soccer products.

They'll be joined by familiar inserts including Net Marvels, Pitch Queens and Tunnel Vision, along with Donruss' long-running Rated Rookies branding.

Autographs Add Another Chase

Panini is also promising an expansive autograph lineup featuring established NWSL stars and newcomers.

While the complete autograph and insert checklists have yet to be detailed, the combination of Rodman and Banda, a new rookie class, and the first NWSL Downtown and Night Moves cards gives collectors several different directions to chase.

Fans can chase various autographs of stars of the game, including Marta, in "The Beautiful Game" subset. | Panini America

It's also another step in Panini's expansion into women's sports cards. The company already produces WNBA products and has increasingly brought some of its best-known brands and inserts to women's sports.

For NWSL collectors, the arrival of Downtown may be particularly notable. First-year versions of established inserts can take on added significance with collectors, especially when they feature some of a league's biggest stars.