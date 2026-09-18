Fever vs. Tempo Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, Sept. 18

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are looking to lock up a top-four seed in the WNBA over the final week of the regular season, and they open things with a favorable matchup on the road against the Toronto Tempo.

Injuries derailed Toronto’s strong start to the season, and it has dropped four games in a row heading into its first matchup out of the 2026 FIBA World Cup break. The Tempo are just 1-9 in their last 10 games and are 1-14 in their last 15 matchups, posting a league-worst net rating of minus-17.8 during that stretch.

Oddsmakers have set the Fever as massive favorites on the road in this matchup, but they won by just six points against the Tempo – in Toronto – back on Aug. 18. The Fever did win by 22 points when these teams played in Indiana.

The Fever have the No. 1 offense in the league, and they could be a matchup nightmare for anyone in the playoffs with the duo of Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.

Here’s a look at how I’m betting on their first game out of the break, including the latest odds from the best betting sites .

Fever vs. Tempo Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fever -14.5 (-108)

Tempo +14.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Fever: -1100

Tempo: +700

Total

187.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Fever vs. Tempo How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): ION, TSN

Fever record: 26-14

Tempo record: 11-29

Fever vs. Tempo Injury Reports

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark -- probable

Tempo Injury Report

Marina Mabrey -- out

Brittney Sykes -- out

Maria Conde -- questionable

Aneesah Morrow -- out

Fever vs. Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Kelsey Mitchell OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (+129)

Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell is one of the best shooters in the WNBA, and she’s knocked down 45.5 percent of her 3-point attempts this season on pretty high volume (6.7 attempts per game).

Mitchell is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers per night, and she’s hit at least four 3s in four of her last five games.

I expect the All-Star guard to stay hot out of the FIBA World Cup break, especially against a Toronto team that is dead last in the WNBA in defensive rating and opponent points per game. The Tempo also rank 14th in opponent 3s made per game and 10th in opponent 3-point percentage.

Mitchell was 3-for-4 from deep in her first game against Toronto and followed that up with a 4-for-6 performance in August. As long as the volume is there, the lefty is a great bet to get hot against the league’s worst defense.

If you’re looking for a safer play, Mitchell is -203 to make three or more shots from deep in this matchup, something she’s done in 23 of her last 24 games.

Fever vs. Tempo Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the Fever to cover in this matchup:

There is a ton at stake for Indiana down the stretch of the regular season, as a strong finish could guarantee it home court to open the playoffs.

The Fever have the No. 1 offensive rating in the WNBA this season, making this a nightmare matchup for a Tempo team that is dead last in opponent points per game and defensive rating. The Tempo have been banged up over the last month, leading to a 1-14 record over their last 15 games.

Their net rating during that stretch? A shocking minus-17.8.

The Fever should be able to make quick work of the Tempo, who have covered the spread in just three of nine games as home underdogs in 2026. While they lost by just six against the Fever the last time these teams met in Toronto, I expect a rested Indiana team not to mess around with playoff positioning on the line.

Pick: Fever -14.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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