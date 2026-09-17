Big Money WNBA Card Sales Are Heating Up Ahead of the Playoffs

The WNBA playoffs are almost here, and there is still plenty to settle before the postseason begins.

All eight playoff teams have been determined, but seeding remains up for grabs as the league enters the final week of the regular season. Minnesota has set the pace, while Golden State, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Indiana are among the teams battling for position heading into the playoffs.

The league has no shortage of star power, from A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart to Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, along with a new rookie class led by Minnesota standout Olivia Miles. The excitement surrounding the league continues to carry over into the hobby.

Clark remains the biggest name in the WNBA card market, occupying four of the five spots on this list. Bueckers, meanwhile, is beginning to make some noise of her own.

Here are five of the biggest recent WNBA card sales tracked by Card Ladder, counting down to No. 1, plus one bonus sale that just missed the top five.

5. Caitlin Clark National Treasures Rookie All-Star Patch Auto /24

2024-25 Panini Instant Rookie Royalty WNBA National Treasures Rookie All-Star Patch Autographs | Goldin via Card Ladder

Clark starts the countdown with a 2024-25 Panini Instant Rookie Royalty National Treasures Rookie All-Star Patch Autograph numbered 18/24.

Graded PSA 10 with a PSA/DNA 10 autograph, the card sold for $22,570 at Goldin on Aug. 15. It's the first of four Clark cards on the list and another example of the premium collectors continue to place on low-numbered rookie patch autographs.

4. Caitlin Clark Flawless Gold Rookie Patch Auto /10

2024 Panini Instant Royalty WNBA Flawless Gold Caitlin Clark RC PATCH AUTO /10 #RPACC BGS 9.5 | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder

Next is another premium Clark rookie, this time from Flawless.

The 2024 Panini Instant Rookie Royalty WNBA Flawless Gold Rookie Patch Autograph is numbered to just 10 and graded BGS 9.5. It sold for $24,900 at Fanatics Premier on Aug. 28.

3. Caitlin Clark Prizm Throwback Signatures Gold Vinyl 1/1

2025 Panini Prizm WNBA Throwback Signatures Gold Vinyl Prizm #TB-CC Caitlin Clark Signed Card (#1/1) | Goldin via Card Ladder

The first one-of-one on the list comes from 2025 Panini Prizm WNBA. Clark's Throwback Signatures Gold Vinyl Prizm 1/1, encased by Panini, sold for $29,890 at Goldin on Aug. 15.

With Prizm's popularity among basketball collectors, a one-of-one Gold Vinyl autograph of one of the WNBA's biggest stars checks plenty of boxes.

2. Caitlin Clark National Treasures Rookie All-Star Patch Auto /5

2024-25 Panini Instant Rookie Royalty WNBA National Treasures Rookie All-Star Patch Autographs Green | Goldin via Card Ladder

There's a significant jump to No. 2. This Green parallel of Clark's National Treasures Rookie All-Star Patch Autograph is numbered 4/5 and earned a PSA 10 grade along with a PSA/DNA 10 autograph grade.

It sold for $74,420 at Goldin on Aug. 15, more than twice the price of the Clark Gold Vinyl 1/1 at No. 3.

1. Paige Bueckers Flawless Logowomen Patch Auto 1/1

2025 Panini Flawless WNBA Logowomen Patch Autograph Platinum Paige Bueckers | ALT via Card Ladder

And this one isn't particularly close. The 2025 Panini Flawless WNBA Logowomen Patch Autograph Platinum Bueckers 1/1 sold for $249,750 at Alt on Aug. 27.

The card combines Bueckers' star power, an autograph, a WNBA Logowoman patch, and true one-of-one scarcity in Panini's premium Flawless brand.

Clark may dominate the list, but Bueckers owns the biggest recent sale—and by a huge margin. With the WNBA playoffs about to begin, two of the league's biggest stars are also giving collectors plenty to watch in the hobby.