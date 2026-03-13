Way Too Early 2026 NWSL Predictions: Who Will Take Home the Title and MVP?

The 2026 National Women’s Soccer League season will get underway on Friday, March 13. Bigger than ever, the league returns for its 13th regular season with 16 teams, thanks to two new expansion teams joining this year in Boston Legacy and Denver Summit.

The last three seasons have seen NJ/NY Gotham FC lift the NWSL championship trophy twice (2023 and 2025), with Orlando Pride winning in 2024. The NWSL Shield, the trophy for the team that tops the standings at the end of the regular season, has been won by the San Diego Wave, Orlando Pride and the Kansas City Current over the last three years.

So, can the Current lead the pack again, break more records and put themselves out there as the team to beat? Have Gotham, who defeated the Current in the playoffs, taken the moniker of top dogs and favorites to top the standings?

Let’s get into Sports Illustrated’s preseason predictions for some of the biggest trophies and individual awards on offer in the NWSL in 2026, courtesy of soccer writers Jenna Tonelli and Theo Lloyd-Hughes.

NWSL Shield

Jenna Tonelli: With Gotham’s recent addition of Guro Reiten, I believe they have all the pieces to take the shield this year. Coming off their second championship, the team brought in a slew of high-powered rookies including Jordynn Dudley to help carry the goal scoring load with Esther. With Reiten serving in balls from the left combined with the return of Tierna Davidson, I think this Gotham squad is going to be a real force this season.

Theo Lloyd-Hughes: It’s hard not to take Gotham very seriously as a Shield winner this year, but, to offer an alternative regular season champion, I would like to put forward the Orlando Pride. The 2024 NWSL Shield and championship winners have one of the best coaching staffs in the league, a clear identity and the holy trinity of Marta, Jacquie Ovalle and Barbra Banda (who is still waiting to return from an injury). Over 30 games, I think they will be one of the most consistent sides.

NWSL Championship

JT: The Washington Spirit have been on the losing end of two championship finals in a row, and I don’t see it happening a third time. The squad is one of the best built in the league, and with Trinity Rodman’s new HIP contract, I think there will be extra motivation from the D.C. side to take it all the way this year. Sofia Cantore will finally have a real offseason of rest and I think will prove a valuable tool up front for the Spirit, too.

The Washington Spirit should be contenders to win it all after signing Trinity Rodman (left) to a new contract. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

TLH: I also fancy the Spirit to finally cast the magic spell that turns their silver medal into gold. However, in a similar vein, I could see the Kansas City Current going on a revenge tour in the wake of their untimely defeat to Gotham in last year’s playoffs. Temwa Chawinga and Michelle Cooper have injury concerns to start the season. Come October, that shouldn’t be a problem.

Golden Boot

JT: If Chawinga is back and healthy, it’s her accolade to lose! She is just the most complete striker in the league, completely unstoppable when at full strength.

TLH: With Chawinga nursing an abductor injury, and potentially missing games due to Women’s African Cup of Nations, I kind of want to go outside the box here and nominate the new arrival from Brazilian side Palmeiras in Amanda Gutierres, who will be leading the line for 2026 expansion side Boston Legacy. The forward, who turns 25 next week, is physical but technical and loves a powerful shot from range. I think Boston and NWSL fans are going to love her fierce style of play.

Rookie of the Year

JT: I have been told from many folks who follow college soccer way closer than I do that Jordynn Dudley would have been the No. 1 pick if the NWSL still had a draft. The college striker could have had her pick of NWSL teams, but chose to go to the defending champs, Gotham. If she sees enough playing time and lives up to the hype, I believe she could absolutely be a rookie of the year contender.

TLH: I’m gonna go for Leah Klenke at the Houston Dash. Growing up in Houston, I think she’s going to have an easier transition than some rookies to life in the pros. The 21-year-old has exquisite passing ability on her left foot and should be a two-way threat as a defender.

Coach of the Year

JT: Last year, Bev Yanez swooped in and won the coveted accolade, beating heavy favorite Vlatko Andonovski. Just goes to show that this award can go beyond the stat sheet and reflects a holistic view of coaching. With two expansion sides coming this year, my money’s on Denver’s Nick Cushing. If Denver can make a playoff run this season, it’s Cushing’s for the taking.

She is simply 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘽𝙀𝙎𝙏!!! 😤



In just her 𝙨𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 as a head coach, #RacingLou’s Bev Yanez has been named the 2025 @NWSL Coach of the Year!



This makes Bev the 𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙎𝙏 American and 𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙎𝙏 former NWSL player to win this award! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/JvyWv3gEOf — Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) November 19, 2025

TLH: This is such a hard category to unpack as there is so much context and things to consider. If Alexander Straus can finally make Angel City a contender in the NWSL, after four years of shuffling places in the lower to middle ends of the standings, then he would be my coach of the year.

Juan Carlos Amorós has yet to take his Gotham teams higher than fourth in the standings, so a Shield win (even with arguably the strongest roster in the league) would still be mightily impressive.

One more name to watch would be Emma Coates at Bay FC. She is returning to senior club soccer after half a decade in the England women’s youth national team setup. How Coates goes about reinvigorating a team that ended 2025 on a 15-match winless streak will be fascinating.

