Panini Debuts 2025 Authentically Mahomes-Themed Boxes as New Luxury Cards

In the hobby, there have been very few instances where players or athletes have an entire product devoted to only themselves. Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods are two such examples. On Friday, February 13th, Patrick Mahomes will be joining this list, as Panini is releasing a super high-end product that revolves around the Chiefs quarterback. The release is titled 2025 Authentically Mahomes. Hobby boxes will first be issued with the "1st Off the Line" sticker that indicates exclusive cards that can only be found in those boxes. This could be one of the most premium releases of recent memory.

Here is what collectors need to know about the release, and what to look for in the product.

2025 Authentically Mahomes box breakdown and release details

The 1st Off The Line boxes of 2025 Authentically Mahomes will go live on the Panini America website starting at 12 PM EST on Friday, February 13th. They will be for sale in a Dutch auction format, which is where the price starts at a ceiling, and decreases until boxes are sold out. Therefore, some collectors may pay more for a box than others. Boxes will start at $25,000.

2025 Panini Authentically Mahomes Hobby Box | Panini America

Boxes will contain 3 autographs, all of which will be of at least Patrick Mahomes in some capacity. Collectors can also look for (on average) 3 Gem or Memorabilia cards per box. Boxes will have eight cards in them, all of which will be in one pack. For those who like to purchase cases, only one box will be in a case.

Collectors can look for rare autographs and gem cards, and recollected rookie autographs in 1st Off The Line boxes

Preview images have been shared of autographed cards in the set, and they are quite stunning. For example, a three color patch autograph from the set shows just how in detail the set goes with Mahomes' achievements. The card outlines the achievement in the top left of the card, with the background also being an image of Mahomes. With a premium patch and autograph, this could be one of the top Mahomes autographs of 2025 for collectors to seek out.

2025 Panini Authentically Mahomes Patch Autograph | Panini America

A unique aspect of this release is that it is possible for collectors to find autographed booklets with up to six individuals on it. A card featuring autographs of Marcus Allen, Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Montana, Christian Okoye, and Andy Reid will be in the product. All of the players are photographed during their time with the Kansas City Chiefs, which keeps with the theme of the product. Anyone who pulls this card will have some serious value on their hands, and Chiefs collectors will be searching for this card immediately.

2025 Panini Authentically Mahomes 6 Autograph Booklet | Panini America

Autographed Gem cards also make an appearance, perhaps best so in booklet form. A card that has the Super Bowl LIV logo filled with gems and a Patrick Mahomes autograph is going to be hard for collectors to pass up. While cards with gems have appeared in other Panini products before, the high end nature of this product adds extra appeal to this type of card.

2025 Panini Authentically Mahomes Autographed Multi-Gem Super Bowl LIV Booklet | Panini America

1st Off the Line (FOTL) boxes will also contain an exclusive recollected buyback rookie autograph of Mahomes numbered to five or less. While no preview images were shared, the cards will likely be of a base card or parallel from Mahomes' rookie year with a current autograph. Depending on the choice made by Panini, the cards could come from iconic sets such as Donruss, Optic, or Prizm.

Fans of Patrick Mahomes or high-end Football cards will be paying special attention to this latest release by Panini. It celebrates the accomplishments so far in the career of Patrick Mahomes through autographs, gems, and more. While the price tag is quite high, collectors may be able to find individual cards once they hit the open market. The FOTL version will feature limited buyback rookie autographs of Mahomes as well. 2025 Authentically Mahomes FOTL releases via Dutch auction on the Panini website on Friday, February 13th at 12 PM EST.

