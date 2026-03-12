Guro Reiten Is ‘Ready to Give Everything’ for Gotham FC

Guro Reiten likes small-town living. Her hometown of Sunndalsøra, Norway, has a population of fewer than 5,000. When she had to move to Oslo, she chose to live outside the city limits. When she joined the Women’s Super League’s Chelsea, she lived outside of London. Now, she’s headed to New York City to play for NJ/NY Gotham FC, but she’s confident her New Jersey digs will keep her comfortable as she explores the most bustling place she’s ever lived.

“I’m from a very small place, but I know being a little bit outside of New York will be perfect,” Reiten says. “I’m excited to see everything, get to know the players and staff at Gotham, and explore the city.”

The move to New York hasn’t quite sunk in for the Norwegian international yet. “That’s crazy,” she says, upon being reminded of her upcoming American adventure—one she’s taking with her whole family.

“They’re going to move with me, Julie, my partner and the little big boss Felix. He is growing fast, four months now, but he doesn’t know it yet but he’s moving to New Jersey,” Reiten says of her son.

Reiten, who will wear No. 18, joins Gotham on loan from Chelsea until July. She has agreed to terms on a pre-contract to sign her through 2029 as a free agent. According to Gotham general manager Yael Averbuch West, Reiten has been on the team’s radar for a while, and with her contract at Chelsea expiring this summer, they began to work on bringing one of the world’s top left-footed wingers stateside.

“She’s been at the top level of the game for a number of years at a very, very successful club and with her national team, and we’ve always admired the quality she brings to the game in terms of her intelligence as a player, and also her technical quality to be able to execute on it,” Averbuch West says.

As the 31-year-old winger began to look into her options, Gotham came up quickly. Through conversations with coaches and staff, Reiten began to see just how ambitious the club is and how much it believes in its player group. She wanted to be a part of that and try her hand at the ultracompetitive National Women’s Soccer League.

“The second we were able to get in touch with her and her representation, we reached out. Literally, I think it was maybe Jan. 1, and through a number of conversations, we got the opportunity to get to know her, and she got to know a little bit more about our club,” Averbuch West says. “She does have a family and a young baby, so we knew it would be a big challenge for us to convince her to come to Gotham. But through a number of meetings, including a really nice in-person meeting when we were in London with her and her agent, we finally convinced her to take a leap of faith on us.”

In Reiten, Averbuch West and the Gotham staff see a player who will immediately fit in with the team’s quality group of versatile talent and practiced winners. She believes Reiten’s high football IQ fits Gotham’s unique style and that her versatility as a left-footed player brings the quality the team was looking to add as it seeks to defend its 2025 NWSL Championship title.

“The league is extremely competitive, it is intense and unpredictable, and any team can beat anyone on a given day,” Reiten says. “You have to always be at your best if you want to win, and I think that’s really exciting.”

At Gotham, she’ll be reuniting with her former Chelsea teammates Ann-Katrin Berger and Jess Carter. While she’s excited for the reunion, she didn’t speak to them during her decision-making process. Whether to make the move to New York was a deeply personal decision she wanted to keep between herself and her family. Even so, when Norway played Germany on March 7 for World Cup qualifiers, she made sure to check in with Berger.

“I spoke a little bit with Ann before the game, but not about this, just asked how she was and if she liked it [at Gotham], and she absolutely loves it,” Reiten says.

As she looks forward to lacing up with Gotham, Reiten has also been reflecting on her time with Chelsea, specifically on the supporters.

“The fans mean so much to me; they have made my journey so special here, and all the love and support that they have shown me for the last almost seven years have been unbelievable,” she says. “I’ve cried because I’m a crier. It’s sad when things end, but it’s also exciting because it’s a fresh start.”

Reiten is committed not only to her personal development but also to giving her all for the team. She wants to continue developing her consistency and ability to impact games while also helping the team strive for greatness, even with the unfamiliar playoff structure of the NWSL.

“Honestly, I haven’t thought really much about it because I don’t know how it works,” she says. “But it gives you intense and challenging games towards the end because anyone can win it, no matter how well you’ve done throughout the season. It helps everyone be on their toes and be at their best. It’s definitely going to be different!”

No matter the structure, Reiten is looking forward to one thing: playing football.

“It’s the funnest thing I do, I love the game,” she says. “I play with passion and with my heart, and I’m ready to give everything.”

