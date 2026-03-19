Pat Tillman Prizm Black Manga: New Release Update

Pat Tillman is a national hero for giving the ultimate sacrifice for his country and to protect our freedoms. After the 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States, he decided to put his football career on hold and enlist in the U.S. Army.

In 2020, Panini created a Downtown of Pat Tillman that is highly collectible in the hobby because of the type of person Tillman was. He was known for his intelligence, intense tenacity, and relentless work ethic. These traits made him successful in college as a smaller linebacker and later on in the NFL as a safety.

2020 Optic Downtown Gold Vinyl 1/1 Pat Tillman #1 PSA 9

PSA

Tillman attended Arizona State University on scholarship from 1994 to 1997, where he played linebacker for the Sun Devils. He led ASU to the Rose Bowl in 1997 after going undefeated for the season. He would end his college career with seven interceptions.

Drafted in the seventh round by the Arizona Cardinals, Tillman earned a starting role his rookie season as the Cardinals' safety.

In a private sale, Tillman's 2020 Panini Downtown Superfractor, graded a nine by PSA, sold for $30,000 on Mar 28, 2025.

The unnumbered Downtown, graded a ten by Beckett, sold for $24,115 on Jan 29, 2026.

Panini Announces Pat Tillman Manga Case Hit in 2025 Prizm Black

The 2025 Panini Black Prizm Football is scheduled for release on March 18th, 2026. This is the last year Panini will hold the license for football cards, and this box includes three autos, and with Manga case hits available, this will be a highly sought-after product.

Tillman's four-year NFL career consisted of 344 total tackles and three interceptions. He also turned down $3.6M from the Cardinals to serve his nation and protect our freedoms.

Tillman will be featured in one of the Manga case hits, and it will most likely get the respect in the hobby that it deserves.

Tillman was killed in action in 2004, at the age of 27, giving the ultimate sacrifice in serving his country. His legacy will always be with the hobby, thanks to Panini.