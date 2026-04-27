Top Cam Ward Rising Card Sales After His Solid Rookie Year
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It was one year ago that Cam Ward was drafted No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans. He started every game for the Titans in 2025, and it was a tale of two different seasons for the young quarterback.
Overall in his 2025 rookie season, Ward threw for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns, 11 fubles, and 7 interceptions over 17 starts, posting an 80.2 passer rating. His 2025 ESPN QBR was 33.2, which ranked 28th among qualified NFL quarterbacks.
In his first eight games, Ward threw only three five touchdowns to six interceptions.
In his final nine appearances, Ward clearly began to understand the pro game much better, tossing one interception against 10 touchdowns.
Ward came on and finished the year strong, and his card market is high right now. His top card sales, according to Card Ladder, have come in 2026.
Here are the biggest three card sales since Ward was drafted No. 1 overall in 2025.
No. 3 | 2025 Absolute Kaboom! Vertical Gold #/10 - PSA GEM MT 10
Ward's third biggest sale in the last year, according to Card Ladder, is his vertical Kaboom! insert out of 2025 Panini Absolute. This colorful and artistic gold-tinted card is numbered to just 10, five on the print run, and is graded a PSA GEM MT 10.
According to Card Ladder, this piece sold via auction through Alt auction house on March 12, 2026.
The final sale for this card, with buyer's premium, was $21,282.
No. 2 | 2025 Panini Absolute Kaboom! Horizontal Green 1-of-1 PSA Mint 9
The second highest Cam Ward card sale since he was drafted No. 1 overall is again, a Kaboom!.
This Kaboom! though is his one-of-one green, horizontal version of the cartoon-like rare insert. The card is again designed in the comic-book like theme, while garnering the green tint that is featured on all 1-of-1 green Kaboom! cards.
This card, like the previous one on the list, was auctioned. Fanatics Collect held the auction. Bidding finished March 20, 2026 and the card got 50 bids.
The final sale was $38,400 with buyer's premium.
No. 1 | 2025 Donruss Optic Downtown Gold Vinyl 1-of-1 PSA Mint 9
The top sale of a Cam Ward card since he was drafted No. 1 overall is the first Downtown on the list. His 2025 Optic Downtown Gold Vinyl one-of-one, graded a PSA Mint 9 takes the top spot. This vertically-oriented card features an illustrated Cam Ward in front of what looks like a Thanos-looking character with a couple of racoons.
Alt auction house also carried this card. And on March 12, 2026, this card went for almost double that of the third highest sale for Cam Ward cards.
The final number was $45,000 after buyer's premium.
Cam Ward's Highest Selling Topps Chrome Card
At this point, there were no Topps Chrome cards (a set that was just released) in his top three on Card Ladder. His first Topps Chrome card on the list of sales come's in the No. 8 spot.
Ward's red wave refractor autograph, numbered to just five, is his first Topps Chrome card on the list of confirmed sales with Card Ladder. It makes the top 10, and the card went for $15,000 via eBay's best offer option.
The sale went through on April 20, 2026, just five days after the product released.
While there's only one Topps sale in his top 10 with Card Ladder, you'd have to imagine that either some of the lower numbered cards have yet to be pulled, or that the collector has sent them in to grade in preparation for the 2026 season kick off.
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After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz