NBA PSA 9 Downtown Card's Highest Sales

Downtown inserts could be Panini's biggest contribution to the hobby today. They released the first NBA downtown in 2016. At the time they were called "From Downtown", referencing a basketball player's shot from behind the arc. The following year they changed the name to Downtown and the rest is history. Here is a look at the highest sales for PSA 9s.

1) 2024 Donruss Optic Gold Luka Doncic

Cardladder

The number one card sale for a PSA 9 Downtown is the Luka Doncic numbered to ten. This card sold for $12,713 on Oct. 16th, 2025. Luka is a top player in the NBA and was traded to the Lakers last season. This year will be his first fill season suiting up for them.

2) 2016 Studio Kobe Bryant

Cardladder

The top card from the first year is a Kobe Bryant that sold for $8,820 on Oct. 2nd, 2025. Kobe, also known as The Black Mamba, had an impressive career with 5 championships. He passed away in a helicopter crash at the age of 41 in 2020.

3) 2020 One and One LaMelo Ball

Cardladder

The rookie card for LaMelo Ball Downtown sold for $7,900 on Dec. 29th, 2021.

4) 2024 Donruss Optic Gold Giannis Antetokounmpo

Cardladder

The Giannis Antetokounmpo Downtown numbered to ten sold for $7,200 on Sep. 17th, 2025.

5) 2021 One And One Stephen Curry

Cardladder

Stephen Curry's Downtown sold for $6,799 on Oct. 23rd, 2025. He is the best three point shooter the NBA has ever seen. He has made 4,067 threes and still going.

6) 2024 One and One LeBron James

Cardladder

LeBron James with the Miami Heat Downtown sold for $5,931 on Oct. 6th, 2025. James helped the Heat win back to back championships in 2012 and 2013. He would go back to Cleveland to bring a championship to his home state before going to the Lakers.

7) 2023 One And One Victor Wembanyama

Cardladder

The rookie Downtown for Victor Wembanyama sold for $5,500 on Jul. 19th, 2025. Wembanyama is entering his third year in the NBA. He is the biggest prospect to come from France and one of the biggest names since LeBron James.

8) 2024 Donruss Optic Victor Wembanyama

Cardladder

Wembanyama's second year Downtown sold for $4,600 on Oct. 10th, 2025. His second year was cut short due to an injury. He had a strong season opener making Anthony Davis look like a division 2 athlete on defense.

9) 2020 One and One Anthony Edwards

Cardladder

The rookie Downtown for Anthony Edwards sold for $4,600 on Jan. 23rd, 2022. Last season Anthony led his Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals. They would lose to the Thunder.

10) 2024 Rookie Royalty One and One WNBA Caitlin Clark

Cardladder

Caitlin Clark i giving hype to the WNBA. With an impressive college career at Iowa, she has investors snagging her cards whenever they can. The highest WNBA card makes the list as the number ten card. Caitlin Clark's rookie Downtown sold for $4,499 on Aug. 21st, 2025.

