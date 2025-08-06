Payton Tolle's stock and card market surging
For years, the Boston Red Sox had a history of developing pitching prospects into the next stars in Boston, with players such as Jon Lester and Clay Buchholz contributing to World Series title teams. Payton Tolle looks to be next on that list.
After being selected in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of TCU, the left-hander has ascended up the Minor League ranks and has reached Triple-A in his first full professional season. Through his first 17 appearances across two levels, Tolle has struck out 116 batters in just 76.2 innings.
As he has become one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball, his card market has risen with it. Tolle's "1st Bowman" cards were featured in 2024 Bowman Draft last winter but was not one of the marquee names as players such as Jac Caglianone, Nick Kurtz, and Travis Bazzana took the headlines of the product.
Entering the season, projections saw Tolle taking a few years to progress through the Boston farm system and with that, his cards reflected the reports. In early May of this season, Tolle's base "1st Bowman" autographs were selling from $15-25 while a green refractor autograph of the same card numbered to 99 sold for just $30 on April 30 according to eBay sold listings. Even through the end of May, Tolle's base autograph cards were floating even lower, selling between $8-15.
Tolle began the season in High-A and was promoted to Double-A in late June and instantly hit the ground running. In just six appearances there, he pitched to the tune of a 1.67 ERA across 27 innings with 37 strikeouts. At this point, the baseball world was starting to learn of the brilliance of Tolle, and his cards began to climb. In early July, Tolle's base "1st Bowman" autographs rose to range between $20-30 with a refractor autograph numbered to 499 selling for $50.
Tolle's strong performance in Double-A earned him yet another promotion, this time to Triple-A with much more buzz surrounding the move compared to the previous ones. In Baseball America's latest prospect ranking, Tolle was slotted as the 49th best prospect after beginning the year unranked.
Along with the promotion and the buzz about his performance in 2025, the conversation turned toward the Major League level and whether or not the Red Sox will call upon the 22-year-old starter to contribute to Boston as the team competes for a playoff spot following one of the best stretches in baseball over the last month. With all of that chatter mixed together, Tolle's card market has exploded and now has his base "1st Bowman" autographs sitting around $50 with a green refractor numbered to 99 selling for $212.
With Boston seemingly making a deliberate effort to extend its young core of talent (most recently with Roman Anthony), Tolle seems poised to be a part of the long-term future in Boston as either a starter or dominate bullpen option.