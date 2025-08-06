2024 National Treasures Football a key offering for sellers
One of the biggest football products of the year has officially been released: 2024 Panini National Treasures Football, or as it is sometimes referred to in the the hobby, "NT". This particular product is an ultra high end product, with complete boxes currently costing thousands of dollars on the secondary market.
Collectors can breathe a sigh of relief however, as there are different avenues to get their hands on National Treasures. The seller OPC Super Store has complete boxes available to rip and ship via livestream. OPC SuperStore can be found on eBay Live. This particular seller runs multiple shows a day, so collectors will have numerous opportunities to tune in. Other sellers such as PC Hobby Sports Cards and Greenie Sports Cards will be hosting singles shows throughout the remainder of this week, and could potentially have some National Treasures singles for sale. At the time of writing, the specific inventory offered has not yet been announced.
Across the hobby space, breakers are being diverse in their offerings of National Treasures. For example, the seller The Monster Card Shop is giving the option of serial number breaks, team breaks, and random spots. Serial number breaks are when you are given a number (ex: 1). If a card is numbered 1/10, then you would get that card. 528 Collectables are also offering up breaks and they are mainly focusing pick your player breaks, where you choose a certain player for a price, and you receive all cards of that player. Both of these sellers will be holding shows all day along, and likely will be hosting National Treasures-related shows the remainder of the week.
2024 National Treasures Football is already taking the hobby's interest on it's release date, and will be certain to hold it for the foreseeable future. With it's high end autographs and relics, they can become the centerpiece of anyone's collection. Collectors can find breakers across the hobby breaking the product, including on eBay Live.