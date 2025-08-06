Collectibles On SI

Red Sox and Roman Anthony Agree to new contract and the impact on his cards

Cole Benz

Jul 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony (19) against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jul 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony (19) against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Multiple outlets, including MLB.com and ESPN's Jeff Passan, have reported that young Boston Red Sox star Roman Anthony is close to signing an 8-year, $130 million contract, which would cover his first six years of team control plus a little extra.

The young outfielder, who was drafted in 2022, just turned 21 in May. He only has 159 at-bats but he has shown the Red Sox enough to sign him to the contract. He's hitting .283 with two home runs and 19 RBI. The Red Sox have gone 32-16 since Anthony debuted on June 9th.

Roman Anthony
2023 Bowman 1st Chrome Autograph, graded PSA 10 GEM MT. / Card Ladder | https://shorturl.at/WjqAS

As a 2022 draftee, Anthony's Bowman 1st Chrome Autograph came out in the 2023 Bowman product. According to Card Ladder's tracking, the value has fluctuated, but has never dropped below the first recorded sale of $103.50 on June 13th, 2023.

The last recorded sale, was on August 2nd, 2025 went for $850, which happens to be the highest sale to date for this card. The total PSA pop count on this card is 326, with 184 of them coming in at a GEM MT 10.

Since he debuted in early June, it could be speculated that his flagship rookie card could come in 2025 Topps Update Series, but Topps has been known to hold out rookies longer than expected and push them to the next season.

Another big question is when to expect his Rookie Debut Patch 1/1. While it seems early enough, June 9th would be past the cutoff for the 2025 product, according to what Beckett.com said about the 2024 product. According to the site, players who made their debut between June 1, 2023 and May 24, 2024 had their Rookie Debut 1/1 Patch Autograph in the 2024 Chrome Update product. But this timeline, Anthony's patch would be in 2026 Topps Chrome Update.

