2025 Topps Archives Signature Series Baseball Release Preview
On Aug 6th, one of the annual fan favorite releases on the Baseball calendar will be available to collectors everywhere: 2025 Topps Archives Signature Series Active Player Edition. Collectors will be chasing autographs of current stars of the MLB, all of which will be located on buyback autographs that are encapsulated. This should not be confused with the Signature Series Retired Player Edition, which tends to release later in the calendar year.
RELATED: 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball Roki Sasaki rookie card sales
Collectors who purchases boxes will only receive one card per box, but it is autographed from one of the players that Topps advertised as being on the signing list. Boxes are currently pre-selling for $120 on the secondary market, but are not yet available on the Topps website at the time of writing. Some of the key signers in the product include: Paul Skenes, Mookie Betts, Cal Raleigh, James Wood (Rookie), Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Tarik Skubal, Bobby Witt Jr, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ronald Acuna Jr, Mike Trout, Elly De La Cruz, and Shohei Ohtani.
RELATED: Inscription autographs on Baseball Cards
In grand total, there are over 100 signers on the checklist, and there have not been specific odds stated as to how rare it is to pull an autograph of a star player vs. a common player. However, players do typically sign numerous cards for the product, and that does typically lead to a good amount of 1/1s being pulled out of the product, especially if an entire 20 box case of the product is being opened.
RELATED: 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball Sales Rising
Collectors who are interested in autographs of active players and superstars should take immediate note of this product, even if they have not purchased any in past years. The product itself provides an opportunity to get an autograph of a big name player at a fairly reasonable price. Even though the checklist has a large amount of signers on it, encapsulated buyback autographs always look good in anyone's collection.