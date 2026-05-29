Twins vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 29

The Minnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates are both looking to avoid three-game losing streaks when they start their weekend series on Friday night.

The Twins just lost three of four to the White Sox before beginning their road trip with a three-game sweep in Boston.

Meanwhile, the Pirates took their first two games against the Cubs before dropping the last two, including yesterday, with Paul Skenes on the mound.

The Twins took three of four from the Pirates in their only series last year.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Twins vs. Pirates on Friday, May 29.

Twins vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Twins +1.5 (-181)

Pirates -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

Twins +118

Pirates -142

Total

8.0 (Over -112/Under -107)

Twins vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers

Twins: Taj Bradley (5-1, 2.77 ERA)

Pirates: Jared Jones (First start since 2024)

Taj Bradley has been fairly consistent for the Twins this season. Since allowing six runs in Tampa Bay, he’s allowed 5 ER in 18 IP across his last three starts.

Jared Jones is set to make his first MLB start since 2024 after undergoing internal brace surgery. He made five rehab starts this year with a statline of 18.2 IP, 13 H, 6 ER, 6 BB, 24 K across three minor-league levels.

Twins vs. Pirates How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 29

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: PNC Park

How to Watch (TV): Apple TV

Twins record: 27-30

Pirates record: 29-28

Twins vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bets

Twins Best MLB Prop Bet

Taj Bradley UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-150)

Bradley has allowed more than two earned runs in just one of his nine starts this season. He also hit this UNDER 2.5 ER in 14 of 27 starts during an up-and-down season last year.

The righthander appears to have found something in Minnesota this year, and he’ll look to keep it going against a struggling Pirates offense. Outside of their 12-run outburst on Tuesday, the Pirates have scored 16 runs in their last six games.

Twins vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick

You never know what you’re going to get in a pitcher’s first start in over a year, and the Pirates just lost as big favorites with Skenes on the mound.

Bradley has been great this season for Minnesota, so I’m a bit surprised that we’re getting the Twins at this number.

I’d also consider taking the UNDER, depending on how much you trust Jones in his return.

Pick: Twins +118

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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