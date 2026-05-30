Top-20 MLB Prospect, Top Bowman Chase, Ethan Holliday to Miss Rest of Season

The unfortunate news broke on Friday night, but the Colorado Rockies' top prospect, and No. 17 prospect in baseball, Ethan Holliday, will need foot surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

#Rockies No. 1/@MLBPipeline No. 17 prospect Ethan Holliday to undergo surgery for a left foot stress fracture and miss the remainder of the season.https://t.co/MsMS8tYKva — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) May 29, 2026

Holliday was playing well in 2026 before the injury, especially over the last month. He was hitting .262, slugging .632, and had 5 home runs.

Holliday was one of the top chases in the recently released 2026 Bowman Baseball set, as collectors were after his coveted Bowman 1st low-numbered hits and autographs. We'll look at the top sales and discuss if this is actually a buying opportunity for Holliday cards.

Top Ethan Holliday Bowman Sales

No. 4: 2026 Bowman 1st Black & White Shimmer with Red Ink Auto SSP

Ethan Holliday Black & White Shimmer with Red Ink Auto | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $3,501 (on May 22nd)

Card Info: The Black & White Shimmer autos fall 1:6,195 hobby packs, 1:1,544 jumbo packs, and 1:358 delight packs, making them one of the rarest and toughest. It puts them slightly easier to find than black /10 refractor autos.

No. 3: 2026 Bowman Sterling Red Refractor Autograph /5 (Redemption)

Bowman Sterling Red Refractor Auto Redemption | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $4,001 (on May 29th)

Card Info: The Bowman Sterling autograph set is even rarer than the Black & White Shimmer autos. The Red Refractors come out at an eye-popping 1:116,412 hobby packs. This sale price feels a little low given how long the odds are and the fact that it is a red refractor auto.

No. 2: 2026 Bowman Chrome 1st True Black Autograph /10

Ethan Holliday True Black Auto /10 | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $8,100 (on May 23rd)

Card Info: Holliday's true black on-card auto sold for $8,100 a week before his injury, and it seems like a very healthy sale. The true colors will always be favored over the X-Fractor, Lava, etc. In fact, a Black X-Fractor Auto sold for exactly half of this sale just a few days later.

No. 1: Bowman Chrome 1st True Red Refractor Auto /5

Ethan Holliday True Red Refractor Auto | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $15,401

Card Info: The top sale from Holliday brings another red refractor auto, but this time a true red 1st auto rather than a Bowman Sterling. It is the third-highest sale from 2026 Bowman overall so far.

Buy the Dip on Ethan Holliday After His Injury?

With an injury usually comes lower prices. With the injury happening less than 24 hours ago we havent seen a ton of downward movement on his cards yet, but should we see drop in his market as the prospecting world moves on to the new call-up or someone having a big week?

If you're into prospecting, you already had Holliday on your radar. How could you not? That said, the injury does create a potential buying opportunity for those willing to take the risk on an injured player.